What police found when the stopped serial drink driver David Morrison and he got out. Morrison has been jailed. - Credit: Cambs Police

Serial drink driver David Morrison was jailed after being caught for the SEVENTH time.

Morrison, 32, was jailed the day after he was caught with cans of beer in his van and found to be more than three times the legal drink drive limit.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard said: “This was Morrison’s seventh drink driving offence and magistrates felt the risk posed to the public was too great for his sentence to be suspended.”

Morrison was pulled over by officers from the Beds, Cambs and Herts (BCH) Road Policing Unit at just after 4am on November 10.

He was spotted driving a Ford Transit in Milton Road, Cambridge, and only stopped because the vehicle was showing as having no tax or MOT.

Morrison got out the van and was obviously drunk, slurring his words heavily and very unsteady on his feet.

He was asked to do a roadside breath test and provided a reading of 125microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35microgrammes.

Morrison was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken to a police station where two further evidential breath tests, at 5.30am, provided readings of 97mirogrammes and 93microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Checks also showed Morrison, of Vulcan Place, Bedington, Northumberland, had no insurance and was disqualified from driving until January 2024.

In police interview Morrison answered ‘no comment’ to all questions but later pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and driving without MOT.

He was sentenced November 11 at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court where he was handed five months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

Detective Sergeant Dollard said: “Drink driving is one of the fatal four causes of collisions on our roads and if Morrison wasn’t pulled over when he was, the consequences of his actions could have been much worse.

“We would also like to remind the public that they can help us make the roads safer for everyone by reporting drink or drug drivers anonymously to us.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline - 0800 032 0845 - which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.