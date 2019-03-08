Cambs Police toast success of rural crime team showing £67,000 worth of stolen goods recovered by their officers this month

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

A specialist team to crack down on rural crime in Cambridgeshire has enjoyed considerable success this month.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) posted a photo of items recovered since the beginning of the month.

“Our rural crime team has been kept on their toes recently,” said a police spokesman.

“Over the past two weeks they have seized more than £67,000 worth of stolen goods.”

Rural police officers successfully recovered a stolen steam roller with the help from state-of-the-art tracking technology.

RCAT used an anti-theft device by CanTrack to locate the missing road roller in a Chatteris field

The team is leading the fight against a wide range of other rural crime including hare coursing and poaching.

It also uses its specialist knowledge to deal with plant/tractor theft, arson, wildlife crime and illegal raves.

The team also advise and prosecute boat thefts and has issued horse and stable owners with information on how to keep their animals secure.

Hare coursing across Cambridgeshire has been cut by 19 per cent this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police.