Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cambs Police toast success of rural crime team showing £67,000 worth of stolen goods recovered by their officers this month

PUBLISHED: 13:12 15 April 2019

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A specialist team to crack down on rural crime in Cambridgeshire has enjoyed considerable success this month.

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) posted a photo of items recovered since the beginning of the month.

“Our rural crime team has been kept on their toes recently,” said a police spokesman.

“Over the past two weeks they have seized more than £67,000 worth of stolen goods.”

Rural police officers successfully recovered a stolen steam roller with the help from state-of-the-art tracking technology.

RCAT used an anti-theft device by CanTrack to locate the missing road roller in a Chatteris field

The team is leading the fight against a wide range of other rural crime including hare coursing and poaching.

It also uses its specialist knowledge to deal with plant/tractor theft, arson, wildlife crime and illegal raves.

The team also advise and prosecute boat thefts and has issued horse and stable owners with information on how to keep their animals secure.

Hare coursing across Cambridgeshire has been cut by 19 per cent this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police.

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambs Police toast success of rural crime team showing £67,000 worth of stolen goods recovered by their officers this month

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Bellway come to the aid of Cottenham village youth football team by providing them with a new kit

Bellway�s Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Presentation of kit to football team. Picture; BELLWAY

Sporting lunch in Ely will give major funding boost to promising young East Cambridgeshire athlete Maisey Snaith

Athlete Maisey Snaith will receive a special award at a lunch in Ely on Friday May 3. It will help her, financially, combine studies with training. Picture; SUBMITTED

Skydiving Ely work colleagues take the leap to raise money for rescue dog Asha

Jane Dunsmore and Tony Read, who both work at Tesco in Ely, took part in the tandem skydive on April 10 to help little dog Asha get much-needed treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Action over street based violence in Cambridgeshire as police chief speaks of ‘heart breaking cases’ where young people have been stabbed to death

Supt Jon Hutchinson (right) with police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite. Supt Hutchinson has revealed details of how Cambs Police has created a new priority about street based violence. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists