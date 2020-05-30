Advanced search

Video

Sixty firefighters from three counties rally to fight blaze at Corkers Crisps in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 18:56 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 30 May 2020

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Archant

One of Cambridgeshire’s best loved and most community spirited companies is on fire.

More than 60 firefighters from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk are tackling the blaze at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely.

The company celebrated its 12th birthday last year with a visit from HRH the Princess Royal – a visit described by company founder Ross Taylor as his “best day ever”.

Corkers Crisps has been at the centre of community efforts during the coronavirus pandemic providing free potatoes to local villagers.

And on Thursday night it sent vehicles to join the NHS truckers’ convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough to celebrate the NHS heroes.

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Within the last few minutes Cambridgeshire fire and rescue commander Chris Parker provided an update on the fire. People from as far away as Cambridge, Downham Market, Peterborough and Wisbech all reported seeing large plumes of black smoke.

“We are currently in attendance at a large fire in Pymoor, close to Ely. It’s a crisp factory and a well developed fire,” said Mr Parker.

“We currently have 12 fire appliances in attendance from three counties, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Norfolk.

“We also have the water carrier from RAF Mildenhall to support us with water supplies”

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

He added: “I’d just like to remind residents in the surrounding area to please shut doors and windows as there is a significant amount of smoke being generated from this fire. Thank you.”

In its short history Corkers Crisps has developed its iconic brand internationally and is familiar in over 45 countries across the globe - and is still expanding.

Last year’s royal visit was arranged through the lord lieutenant Julie Spence, said Mr Taylor, after she had been advised by one of her former deputies about the company’s success.

The company employs up to 80 workers – many who been there since the start and many who had previously worked on Mr Taylor’s family farm.

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMSToday's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T PhotographyFire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

From a distance, the scene a few minutes ago looking towards Pymoor where a major fire is being tackled by 40 firefighters. Picture; VIA TWITTER (permission to use agreed)From a distance, the scene a few minutes ago looking towards Pymoor where a major fire is being tackled by 40 firefighters. Picture; VIA TWITTER (permission to use agreed)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sixty firefighters from three counties rally to fight blaze at Corkers Crisps in the Fens

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Cambridgeshire education chief tell parents ‘it’s your decision’ on whether to send your children back to school on Monday

Education chief Jonathan Lewis (left) has offered an assessment of the return to schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture; CCC/PA

‘Convoy of love and thanks’ by HGV drivers across the Fens raises more than £18,000 to support NHS charity

Last of the nHS truckers convoy passes through Whittlesey on its way to Peterborough City Hospital. Crowds lined the streets including the Mayor Cllr Julie Windle to welcome them. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Mayor James Palmer accused of ‘cooking the books’ and misleading the public over cost savings of moving HQ from Alconbury to Ely

Mayor James Palmer has come under fire over the likely savings he expects by moving the headquarters of the combined authority to Ely from Alconbury. Picture; SUBMITTED
Drive 24