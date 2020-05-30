Video

Sixty firefighters from three counties rally to fight blaze at Corkers Crisps in the Fens

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Archant

One of Cambridgeshire’s best loved and most community spirited companies is on fire.

More than 60 firefighters from Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk are tackling the blaze at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely.

The company celebrated its 12th birthday last year with a visit from HRH the Princess Royal – a visit described by company founder Ross Taylor as his “best day ever”.

Corkers Crisps has been at the centre of community efforts during the coronavirus pandemic providing free potatoes to local villagers.

And on Thursday night it sent vehicles to join the NHS truckers’ convoy from Chatteris to Peterborough to celebrate the NHS heroes.

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Within the last few minutes Cambridgeshire fire and rescue commander Chris Parker provided an update on the fire. People from as far away as Cambridge, Downham Market, Peterborough and Wisbech all reported seeing large plumes of black smoke.

“We are currently in attendance at a large fire in Pymoor, close to Ely. It’s a crisp factory and a well developed fire,” said Mr Parker.

“We currently have 12 fire appliances in attendance from three counties, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Norfolk.

“We also have the water carrier from RAF Mildenhall to support us with water supplies”

He added: “I’d just like to remind residents in the surrounding area to please shut doors and windows as there is a significant amount of smoke being generated from this fire. Thank you.”

In its short history Corkers Crisps has developed its iconic brand internationally and is familiar in over 45 countries across the globe - and is still expanding.

Last year’s royal visit was arranged through the lord lieutenant Julie Spence, said Mr Taylor, after she had been advised by one of her former deputies about the company’s success.

The company employs up to 80 workers – many who been there since the start and many who had previously worked on Mr Taylor’s family farm.

