Day trip believers: 500 free portions of fish and chips handed out on National Fish and Chip Day - Credit: Austen Dack

Fish and chip guru and publisher Austen Dack surprised day trippers and shoppers in a busy park by handing out 500 free portions of fish and chips.

The Ely businessman embarked on ‘Mission Chippy’ to help celebrate National Fish and Chip Day.

Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner, (Shadow Minister for Fisheries) joined him at Parkers Piece to help accomplish the ‘mission’.

Austen’s roadshow, run in conjunction with Cambridge City Council and Ely’s own, Isle of Ely Produce, one of the UK’s major potato suppliers, took less than three hours to give away all 500 portions.

Austen, publisher of Chippy Chat magazine said. “We absolutely loved being in the centre of Cambridge handing out free fish and chips.

“We saw people from all over the world and fed nurses, fire fighters, police force and also the local food Hub too.

“A real poignant part of the day was when we delivered 30 portions of fish and chips to a local church who were hosting an event for refugees from the Ukraine.”

He added: “The star of the show undoubtingly was the mobile chip van Pimp my Fish with owner John Hudgell with just one helper frying the fish and chips.

“Pimp My Fish can be seen in Ely occasionally and I advise readers to try them.”

The event was championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors Association (NEODA).

Mr Zeichner said “It was great to be able to mark National Fish and Chip Day, right here in the centre of Cambridge.

“Fish and chips are such an iconic dish, and one of the nation's favourites, so it’s absolutely right that we should celebrate it with events like this.

“I'm especially pleased to see the focus on sustainability, which is particularly important in relation to fisheries, and to be able to support one of our fantastic local hospitality businesses, which have been through such a tough time over the past two years.”

The nation fell in love with fish and chips more that 160 years ago, and National Fish and Chip Day brings together everyone involved in creating the dish; from Fish & Chip shops, pub chains, restaurants, retailers, to the fishermen and farmers who provide the sustainable and natural ingredients needed to create this family favourite.



