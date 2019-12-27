Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice Archant

Proposed development at land south of 5 Millfield Lane, Wilburton, Ely. I give notice that Dr and Dr Hazel are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Demolition of agricultural buildings and erection of up to four dwellings, new access and associated works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England)

Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at land south of 5 Millfield Lane, Wilburton, Ely.

I give notice that Dr and Dr Hazel are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for:

Demolition of agricultural buildings and erection of up to four dwellings, new access and associated works.

You may also want to watch:

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

*"Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**"Tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton

On behalf of: PlanSury Limited (as agent)

Date: 27.12.19

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.