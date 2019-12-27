Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 11:18 27 December 2019

Proposed development at land south of 5 Millfield Lane, Wilburton, Ely.

I give notice that Dr and Dr Hazel are applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for:

Demolition of agricultural buildings and erection of up to four dwellings, new access and associated works.

Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

*"Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**"Tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton

On behalf of: PlanSury Limited (as agent)

Date: 27.12.19

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

