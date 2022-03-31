News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
£40 million additional funding announced for county’s schools

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM March 31, 2022
Cambridgeshire schools will receive £40 million of additional funding from the government over the next three years

Cambridgeshire schools will receive £40 million of additional funding from the government over the next three years. NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay is pictured during a visit to Townley Primary School in Christchurch last year. - Credit: Archant

Cambridgeshire schools will receive £40 million of additional funding from the government for extra support to help students achieve better education.

The county was named as one of 55 new education investment areas under the government's programme to ‘level up’ education for disadvantaged children and young people in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire. 

Funding will include retention payments to help schools keep the best teachers and new reading, writing, and maths achievement targets. 

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay said: “This funding takes us one step further to help increase the life chances of young people in the constituency.” 

Priority education investment areas will receive tailored support to address local needs, including improving digital connectivity in schools and launching a leadership development programme for aspiring leaders. 

Mr Barclay added: “This is part of the government’s programme to build back fairer, helping to level up education standards, and it is very welcome. 

“The funding will support teachers to ensure students get access to the best resources, teaching and equipment to support their success and future prospects.” 

The county will receive the investment over the next three years. 

Education News
Cambridgeshire

