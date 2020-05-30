40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography Archant

A major fire has broken out near Ely with more than 40 firefighters deployed to the scene.

Corkers Crisp Factory in Pymoor on fire. The view from our tree house pic.twitter.com/IUXaNil46l — barbara stretch (@blstretch) May 30, 2020

The fire is at Pymoor and is thought to be close to the Corkers Crisp factory.

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue have, within the last few minutes, warned people to stay away from the area.

“There is a lot of smoke coming from the area heading towards the Fenland area so be aware and keep windows closed if it’s in your area,” he said.

From a distance, the scene a few minutes ago looking towards Pymoor where a major fire is being tackled by 40 firefighters. Picture; VIA TWITTER (permission to use agreed) From a distance, the scene a few minutes ago looking towards Pymoor where a major fire is being tackled by 40 firefighters. Picture; VIA TWITTER (permission to use agreed)

