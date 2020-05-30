Advanced search

40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

PUBLISHED: 16:23 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 30 May 2020

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Archant

A major fire has broken out near Ely with more than 40 firefighters deployed to the scene.

The fire is at Pymoor and is thought to be close to the Corkers Crisp factory.

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue have, within the last few minutes, warned people to stay away from the area.

“There is a lot of smoke coming from the area heading towards the Fenland area so be aware and keep windows closed if it’s in your area,” he said.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story; we will have more news of the fire shortly.

From a distance, the scene a few minutes ago looking towards Pymoor where a major fire is being tackled by 40 firefighters. Picture; VIA TWITTER (permission to use agreed)From a distance, the scene a few minutes ago looking towards Pymoor where a major fire is being tackled by 40 firefighters. Picture; VIA TWITTER (permission to use agreed)

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

Welcome home! Great-grandparents George and Domneva return home after winning coronavirus battle

George Gilbert, 86, and his wife Domneva, 84, from Ely managed to win their battle with coronavirus despite having underlying health conditions. Picture taken in February 2020. Image: Supplied

Bank Holiday postcard from Hunstanton: Seen from the air, on land and with a glimpse out to sea

We take a day trip to Hunstanton on a delightfully hot and sunny Bank Holiday. And where social distancing seemed to be working. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

One hundred litres of diesel was stolen from a farm in Wilburton where around £25,000 worth of damage was left behind. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ely Standard

40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service

Fire has broken out at Pymoor near Ely with 40 firefighters at the scene. Picture; Ollie T Photography

Cambridgeshire education chief tell parents ‘it’s your decision’ on whether to send your children back to school on Monday

Education chief Jonathan Lewis (left) has offered an assessment of the return to schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture; CCC/PA

‘Convoy of love and thanks’ by HGV drivers across the Fens raises more than £18,000 to support NHS charity

Last of the nHS truckers convoy passes through Whittlesey on its way to Peterborough City Hospital. Crowds lined the streets including the Mayor Cllr Julie Windle to welcome them. Picture; ROBERT WINDLE

Mayor James Palmer accused of ‘cooking the books’ and misleading the public over cost savings of moving HQ from Alconbury to Ely

Mayor James Palmer has come under fire over the likely savings he expects by moving the headquarters of the combined authority to Ely from Alconbury. Picture; SUBMITTED

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013
Drive 24