40 firefighters tackling blaze near Ely - keep clear warn Cambridgeshire fire service
PUBLISHED: 16:23 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 30 May 2020
Archant
A major fire has broken out near Ely with more than 40 firefighters deployed to the scene.
The fire is at Pymoor and is thought to be close to the Corkers Crisp factory.
Cambridgeshire fire and rescue have, within the last few minutes, warned people to stay away from the area.
“There is a lot of smoke coming from the area heading towards the Fenland area so be aware and keep windows closed if it’s in your area,” he said.
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story; we will have more news of the fire shortly.
