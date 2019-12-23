Advanced search

Closure order for Ely flat after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 16:59 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 23 December 2019

4 Chiefs Street in Ely has been issued with a closure order following police action after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour. Picture: POLICE

A flat in Ely has today (Monday December 23) been issued with a closure order following police action after reports of criminal and anti-social behaviour.

The order was imposed on 4 Chiefs Street following a successful application from the local neighbourhood team at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.

Police applied for the order after receiving numerous reports linking it to criminal and anti-social behaviour.

The order, which is in place for three months, means the flat is under police control and anyone found inside, who is not a legal tenant or the homeowner, is committing a criminal offence.

The current occupiers are given one occasion to access the premises with a designated police or council officer to collect their personal belongings.

PC Ciaran Constable, from Ely's neighbourhood policing team, said: "We have consistently been receiving reports of criminal activity relating to the flat, which has led to us taking action.

"Hopefully this order will provide some respite to the neighbourhood and prevent any further issues.

