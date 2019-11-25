Advanced search

Nine runners raise more than £3,000 for MS charity at Littleport 10k race

25 November, 2019 - 15:48
More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

More than £3,000 has been raised for a Cambridgeshire-based MS charity at the Littleport 10k and children's fun run race.

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de SwarteMore than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

A team of nine runners all aiming to raise cash for the Cambridge & District MS Society Group raised a total of £3,047.58 over the weekend.

Bob Bragger, group co-ordinator and chair of the Cambridge & District MS Society Group was "overwhelmed" by the amount they had collected for the charity.

"I just can't thank them enough. They are truly amazing people," he said.

"Well done to Ann Schofield, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Jamie Gayer, Stuart Rollings, Ashleigh Blackman-Doyle, Laura Baker, Clare Andrews, Amanda and young son Stanley Beavis who made it all possible.

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de SwarteMore than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

"This money will now help fund our exercise classes at Littleport and Cambridge, also provide benefits advice for our members, and help organise and support events and days out."

Some of the team members, including Ann Schofield, a MS sufferer herself who had never run a 10k before, have agreed to run again next year.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

It was a daring and astonishing act of heroism in the Great War - and now a piece of history from that moment is up for sale in Ely

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice

Most Read

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

It was a daring and astonishing act of heroism in the Great War - and now a piece of history from that moment is up for sale in Ely

Roddy Lloyd of Rowley's who is selling a watch connected with an incredible moment from WW1. Picture; ROWLEYS

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notice

Latest from the Ely Standard

It’s Christmas! Santa’s lead the way at Ely’s festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice

Reindeers, santas, elfs and fairies were all part of Ely's Festive 5k run in aid of Arthur Rank Hospice. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Nine runners raise more than £3,000 for MS charity at Littleport 10k race

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Help us share YOUR Christmas with our readers this festive season – from events to family photos, we want to share them!

Help us share YOUR Christmas by submitting content to us via the email address below. Picture: Gary Spears/Pexels

Talented group of Ely College music students form band as part of collaborative project

The group of students from Ely College, Alana Baer, Violet Bainton, Alfie Bradley, Sam Friedland and Lauren Marshall, have formed a band as part of The Lloyd-Reason Foundation. Picture: Supplied/Ely College

Man, 27, charged with obstructing constable, possession of weapon and burglary in small Cambridgeshire village

Michael Cooper, aged 27, is due in court on Monday, November 25 after an armed robbery in Over, near Willingham. Picture: Wiki/File
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists