Nine runners raise more than £3,000 for MS charity at Littleport 10k race

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

More than £3,000 has been raised for a Cambridgeshire-based MS charity at the Littleport 10k and children's fun run race.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

A team of nine runners all aiming to raise cash for the Cambridge & District MS Society Group raised a total of £3,047.58 over the weekend.

Bob Bragger, group co-ordinator and chair of the Cambridge & District MS Society Group was "overwhelmed" by the amount they had collected for the charity.

"I just can't thank them enough. They are truly amazing people," he said.

"Well done to Ann Schofield, Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Jamie Gayer, Stuart Rollings, Ashleigh Blackman-Doyle, Laura Baker, Clare Andrews, Amanda and young son Stanley Beavis who made it all possible.

More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte More than £3,000 has been raised for an MS charity at the Littleport 10k race over the weekend. Picture: Supplied/ Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

"This money will now help fund our exercise classes at Littleport and Cambridge, also provide benefits advice for our members, and help organise and support events and days out."

Some of the team members, including Ann Schofield, a MS sufferer herself who had never run a 10k before, have agreed to run again next year.

You may also want to watch: