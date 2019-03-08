Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Metro mayor James Palmer is offering top dollar to a brace of spin doctors who can develop ‘craft compelling communications’ for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CAPC).

Each of his new Ely based PR apparatchiks will be paid up to £39,000 a year to “develop and deliver outstanding content to a range of audiences”.

Adverts for the roles appeared today along with what is expected of them in more detail.

Apart from press release preparation and working on campaigns and social media the advert advises that “reviewing and evaluating will also be a key part of the role”.

Mayor Palmer lists in more detail what is needed to “deliver on this complex, challenging, stimulating and rewarding role” and the need for a track record of delivering “high quality content under pressure”

And of course any successful applicant is going to need “experience of engagement with politics and politicians, either nationally or locally”.

In return, says Mayor Palmer, both his new PR officials can expect a competitive salary and “opportunities for flexible working”.

His ad says that these will be roles that are “challenging, stimulating and rewarding” with the opportunity of “taking ownership of their own projects, while also being part of a team effort”.