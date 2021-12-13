News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Bikers’ ‘very pleased’ with Christmas fair turnout

person

Lyn Guest De Swarte

Published: 12:41 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 12:42 PM December 13, 2021
The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. - Credit: 363MCC Littleport Bikers

The 363MCC Littleport Bikers group were "very pleased" with the turnout to their Christmas fair on Friday (December 10). 

The group usually hosts a May Day fundraising event, but they believe Santa on his motorbike sleigh made up for it judging by the reception. 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. 

Local community groups had stalls selling Christmas gifts and were surrounded by buzzing customers. 

The fairground-style rides proved popular too. 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. - Credit: 363MCC Littleport Bikers

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. - Credit: 363MCC Littleport Bikers

The 363MCC members also had a stall where a massive raffle was held, much to the delight of the many winners. 

Mark Robinson, president of the group, said: “We were very pleased with the turnout especially as it was so cold!  

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies in crash near Ely
  2. 2 Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years
  3. 3 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  1. 4 Van becomes latest vehicle to strike Ely’s ‘most bashed bridge’
  2. 5 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
  3. 6 Alleged shoplifter caught out by CCTV in furniture shop
  4. 7 Fish and chip shop village victory
  5. 8 Care home honours local hero at Christmas event
  6. 9 Cambridgeshire pub destroyed by fire overnight
  7. 10 Hospital's children’s service dealing with long Covid to monitor Omicron impact

“We were sorry not to have our usual May Day fund-raising event, the Crowning Around Bike Show and our RAF Fly-past. 

“Thank you to everyone who helped this festive event happen.” 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. - Credit: 363MCC Littleport Bikers

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. 

The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland. - Credit: 363MCC Littleport Bikers


Christmas
Littleport News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

East Cambs Council refused the occupancy restriction being lifted for 2 Hope Hall Cottages, Brinkley Road, Dullingham. 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Council decision could force couple from their home

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcus Baker, 40, of no fixed abode, has been jailed for 8 weeks

Cambs Live News

Thief will spend Christmas in prison after breaching court order

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eileen Milner wins approval for CAPCA top job

Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
PCSO and neighbour work together to stop elderly woman being scammed of £4,000. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Neighbour and PCSO prevent £4,000 fraud

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon