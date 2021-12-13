Bikers’ ‘very pleased’ with Christmas fair turnout
- Credit: 363MCC Littleport Bikers
The 363MCC Littleport Bikers group were "very pleased" with the turnout to their Christmas fair on Friday (December 10).
The group usually hosts a May Day fundraising event, but they believe Santa on his motorbike sleigh made up for it judging by the reception.
The fair was held in the grounds of The Crown Inn where children were able to meet Santa at his winter wonderland.
Local community groups had stalls selling Christmas gifts and were surrounded by buzzing customers.
The fairground-style rides proved popular too.
The 363MCC members also had a stall where a massive raffle was held, much to the delight of the many winners.
Mark Robinson, president of the group, said: “We were very pleased with the turnout especially as it was so cold!
“We were sorry not to have our usual May Day fund-raising event, the Crowning Around Bike Show and our RAF Fly-past.
“Thank you to everyone who helped this festive event happen.”