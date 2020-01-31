Advanced search

Drivers count the cost - in most cases £252 each - for not paying fixed penalty notice for overstaying their welcome in Ely car parks

PUBLISHED: 12:41 31 January 2020

Barton road car park,Ely. Parking is predominantly free in the city but you can get a fixed penalty notice for overstaying. And a huge bill if you don't pay that. Picture: ARCHANT

Barton road car park,Ely. Parking is predominantly free in the city but you can get a fixed penalty notice for overstaying. And a huge bill if you don't pay that. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Motorists who delayed or refused to pay fixed penalty notices for overstaying their welcome in Ely car parks have each been handed fines and costs totalling up to £252.

Cambridge magistrates dealt with offenders on January 23 and handed out the same penalties to each motorist.

In most cases the motorists had parked longer than the maximum period permitted in city centre car parks.

But in one instance the penalties were handed out for not having a valid ticket or permit at the Dock car park - the fines and costs went up to £280.

Costel Baue of Mildenhall Road, Littleport, was fined £60 for staying longer than permitted at Forehill short stay car park.

Baue was also ordered to pay £60 compensation, £32 to fund victim services and costs of £100.

Ana Moreira Soares of Trumpington parked in Newnham Street car park for longer than the maximum permitted period. She was fined £20 but with costs and compensation adding a further £192 to her bill.

You may also want to watch:

For Dominic Hutter of Top Street, Stretham, the fine was £60 and costs and compensation totalling £192 added. He overstayed the parking time at St Marys Street car park in August.

The same £252 package of penalties were handed to Peteris Liepins of Mortlock Avenue, Cambridge, for overstaying his time Newnham Street car park.

Ship Lane car park was where Christian Schosland overstayed last August and he too must pay the same £252 package of fines and costs.

It was in St Marys Street car park where Sophia Slater of Prickwillow Road, Isleham had stayed for longer than permitted and again she must pay £252.

Costs and fines totalled £280 for Andrew Straughair of Mallinson Road, London, for not displaying a valid ticket at Dock car park in September.

Magistrates reverted to a £252 costs and fine order against Leonie Woodhouse of Queens Road, Littleport, for overstaying in St Marys Street car park.

And another £252 penalty awaits Jamie Wood of Mill Yard, Haddenham, for not leaving earlier from Newnham Street car park.

Benjamin Penfold of Mepal Road, Sutton, denied parking outside the white lines of a bay in Barton Road car park. His trial will take place on March 4.

Fixed penalty notices reduce from £60 to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast’s ‘pride and joy’ red VW Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country rally together to raise money for Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast Shannon Cobain, whose 'pride and joy' red VW Polo was stolen and set alight overnight on Friday January 25. Shannon is pictured crying after discovering Sheldon had been burnt out. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

‘Bravest, strongest and most selfless person’ - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast’s ‘pride and joy’ red VW Polo is stolen and found burnt out

Classic car lovers across the country rally together to raise money for Littleport Volkswagen enthusiast Shannon Cobain, whose 'pride and joy' red VW Polo was stolen and set alight overnight on Friday January 25. Shannon is pictured crying after discovering Sheldon had been burnt out. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Suspected drink/driver arrested after four vehicle collision near Ely blocks A142

One man has been arrested following a 4 vehicle collison near Ely.

‘Bravest, strongest and most selfless person’ - Cambridgeshire mum dies after battling rare lung disease

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire has sadly passed away. Pictured here with her children. Picture: FAMILY.

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

Ely family left devastated after home burgled whilst at hospital bedside of seriously ill 10-month-old baby

Almost £3,000 has been raised for the family of Ely ?fighter? Loki after thieves break into Caye and Jason Bream's specially-adapted house in Barway and stole £5,000 of tools. They also tossed Loki's medical equipment around and stole some of the 10-month-old's Christmas presents. Picture: GOFUNDME

Latest from the Ely Standard

Drivers count the cost - in most cases £252 each - for not paying fixed penalty notice for overstaying their welcome in Ely car parks

Barton road car park,Ely. Parking is predominantly free in the city but you can get a fixed penalty notice for overstaying. And a huge bill if you don't pay that. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely College head to become executive principal but who will take his role?

A new principal is wanted at Ely College after Richard Spencer (pictured) steps up as executive. Picture: Archant/FILE

New rescue boats for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after 179 water-related incidents in 10 years

Images of the new rescue boats for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

SAVE SIAN: Parents of Kingsfield Primary School children say ‘amazing’ headteacher is not to blame for school’s inadequate Ofsted rating

Parents of children at Kingsfield Primary School say the “amazing” headteacher Sian Pritchard is not to blame for the school receiving an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report. Nicola Grabes, Alison Young, Roama Wood, Caroline Davis, and Jo Townshend. Picture: ROAMA WOOD

Phones, tablets and TV stolen after ‘at least four people’ smash their way into Currys PC World store

At least four thieves smashed their way into Currys PC World at the Boulevard Retail Park in Peterborough overnight. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops
Drive 24