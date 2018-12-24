Advanced search

Youngsters bring ‘festive cheer’ to Norfolk hospital after making 250 Christmas cards for patients and staff

24 December, 2018 - 10:30
Charge Nurse Jiby Cherian (back left) welcomes Robert Griffiths, assistant head (back centre) and teacher Savannah Farrell (back right) along with youngsters – Pupils from The Windmill Primary Federation delivered their 250 hand-made Christmas cards to patients and staff at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: QEH

Fenland children brought ‘festive cheer’ to hospital patients and staff after delivering their 250 hand-made Christmas cards.

Pupils from The Windmill Primary Federation made the cards for staff and patients at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital after an idea from their teacher.

Six youngsters visited the Norfolk hospital on Thursday, December 13, to hand deliver the cards to patients on Windsor Ward.

The federation is made up of children from Tilney St Lawrence, Terrington St John, West Walton and Walpole Highway.

Jiby Cherian is a charge nurse at the hospital. She has thanked the children for “brightening the morning for both patients and staff”.

She said: “It has been lovely to see the faces of our patients light up as they receive a card from the children.

“This was such a lovely idea and has made a big difference to patients but also the staff.”

Ten classes at three of the schools have been busy creating the cards, which were later distributed to West Newton, West Raynham and Oxborough Wards.

Robert Griffiths, assistant headteacher, said: “The children have got a lot out of the experience as we look at the importance of inclusion.”

