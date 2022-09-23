Gallery

Six women and 15 men are among Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest police recruits. - Credit: POLICE

A tour guide, engineer, bar tender and support worker for autistic children are among Cambridgeshire’s 21 new police recruits.

The new police officers passed out in front of proud family and friends last week and will be deployed to stations across the force.

The six women and 15 men have all entered through the well-established two-year initial police learning and development programme (IPLDP).

Six women and 15 men are among Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest police recruits. - Credit: POLICE

Speaking to the new recruits at the ceremony, DCC Gyford told them they were now the “face of Cambridgeshire Constabulary” and could “make a genuine difference to people you come into contact with”.

“When you are out on the streets, be intuitive, ask questions, learn when something is not quite right. You can no longer walk on by.

“Take personal responsibility, be the professional you are.

Six women and 15 men are among Cambridgeshire Constabulary's newest police recruits. - Credit: POLICE

“This job is exciting and rewarding and I can vouch for that since the beginning of 1992, this hasn’t changed for me.”

The force continues to recruit police officers as it aims to meet next year’s national uplift targets.