Gallery
Tour guide, engineer and bar-tender among 21 new Cambs police officers
- Credit: POLICE
A tour guide, engineer, bar tender and support worker for autistic children are among Cambridgeshire’s 21 new police recruits.
The new police officers passed out in front of proud family and friends last week and will be deployed to stations across the force.
The six women and 15 men have all entered through the well-established two-year initial police learning and development programme (IPLDP).
Speaking to the new recruits at the ceremony, DCC Gyford told them they were now the “face of Cambridgeshire Constabulary” and could “make a genuine difference to people you come into contact with”.
“When you are out on the streets, be intuitive, ask questions, learn when something is not quite right. You can no longer walk on by.
“Take personal responsibility, be the professional you are.
“This job is exciting and rewarding and I can vouch for that since the beginning of 1992, this hasn’t changed for me.”
Most Read
- 1 Woman in life-threatening condition after village lorry crash
- 2 'Smile on their face' matters for new girls' coach
- 3 Emergency services called as cars collided on road between Chatteris and Mepal
- 4 MPs pile pressure on prime minister Liz Truss over £450m railway junction
- 5 Stagecoach cuts will have 'detrimental impact' on county, says MP
- 6 Couple left fearful after £65,000 motorhome theft
- 7 New eco-primary academy school proposed in Cambridgeshire
- 8 Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike
- 9 From games to crumbles - hundreds expected for 22nd Ely 'Apple Day'
- 10 Petition launched against cancellation of two Stagecoach bus services
The force continues to recruit police officers as it aims to meet next year’s national uplift targets.