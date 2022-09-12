News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Girl, 14, dies following collision with car

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 9:26 AM September 12, 2022
Updated: 9:36 AM September 12, 2022
The 14-year-old girl was cycling on Oakington Road when she was involved in a collision

The 14-year-old girl was cycling on Oakington Road when she was involved in a collision with a silver Mini Cooper at about 8.20pm on September 10. - Credit: Google Maps

A girl has died following a collision near Girton on Saturday (September 10). 

The 14-year-old was cycling on Oakington Road when she was involved in a collision with a silver Mini Cooper at about 8.20pm.

Paramedics attended and the girl, from South Cambridgeshire, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but died of her injuries. 


The driver, a man in his 20s, was unhurt and remained at the scene.

Detective Inspector Garry Webb from the Serious Collision Unit is appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch. 

You can contact the police with any information via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 443 of September 10.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Inside Ely railway station after Greater Anglia work

Greater Anglia

Passengers will 'notice huge difference' after completion of £1.7m rail...

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Ely Hero Awards 2022 finalists confirmed

Preparations take shape as finalists for Ely Heroes 2022 confirmed

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man who beat his daughter with a belt has been jailed for 14 months.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man beat daughter with belt in sustained attack on Christmas Day

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Tesco customer car park on The Dock, Ely

Tesco waste issue is 'worst thing I have ever seen'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon