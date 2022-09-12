The 14-year-old girl was cycling on Oakington Road when she was involved in a collision with a silver Mini Cooper at about 8.20pm on September 10. - Credit: Google Maps

A girl has died following a collision near Girton on Saturday (September 10).



The 14-year-old was cycling on Oakington Road when she was involved in a collision with a silver Mini Cooper at about 8.20pm.



Paramedics attended and the girl, from South Cambridgeshire, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but died of her injuries.



The driver, a man in his 20s, was unhurt and remained at the scene.



Detective Inspector Garry Webb from the Serious Collision Unit is appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.



You can contact the police with any information via web chat: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 443 of September 10.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.