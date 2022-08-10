Football club hosting 12-hour non-stop charity kickathon this weekend
- Credit: Supplied
A football club is hosting a 12-hour non-stop charity kickathon this weekend in support of a charity close to their heart.
Players from Witchford Colts FC will take part in the 5-a-side football match at Witchford Recreation Ground from 8am-8pm on Sunday (August 14) in support of Brainbow.
Brainbow is the UK’s first rehabilitation service integrated in standard NHS care for children and young people with brain tumours.
It is based at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.
The club has a close connection to Brainbow after Brody Sims, one of their current under 10s players, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2020.
A spokesperson said: “Brody was operated on immediately, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy from July 2020 to February 2021 and, incredibly, was back playing football by September 2021.
“Both Brody and his family were heavily supported by Brainbow during this tough time.”
Most Read
- 1 Village flat catches fire in early morning blaze
- 2 Punter walks away from Newmarket £10k richer after placing lucky dip bet
- 3 Arson causes fire to rip through derelict building
- 4 Man taken to hospital after falling in city centre
- 5 Woman on trial over death of Louis Thorold ‘had worsening dementia’
- 6 Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill woman
- 7 Firefighters called to rescue horse trapped in Sutton Gault
- 8 Woman on trial over death of Louis Thorold ‘had undiagnosed Alzheimer’s’
- 9 Ely 'buzzing' with happiness as Pride returns for 2022
- 10 20 Ukrainian medical students begin placements at Addenbrooke’s
As well as the charity match, the day will include a BBQ, refreshments, social appearances from professional football players, a prize raffle, fun competitions, professional photos and much more.
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WCFC-Kickathon.