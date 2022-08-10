Witchford Colts FC is taking part in a 5-a-side football match to raise money for Brainbow after one of their current under 10s players, Brody Sims (inset) was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2020. - Credit: Supplied

A football club is hosting a 12-hour non-stop charity kickathon this weekend in support of a charity close to their heart.

Players from Witchford Colts FC will take part in the 5-a-side football match at Witchford Recreation Ground from 8am-8pm on Sunday (August 14) in support of Brainbow.

Brainbow is the UK’s first rehabilitation service integrated in standard NHS care for children and young people with brain tumours.

It is based at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The club has a close connection to Brainbow after Brody Sims, one of their current under 10s players, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2020.

A spokesperson said: “Brody was operated on immediately, underwent radiotherapy and chemotherapy from July 2020 to February 2021 and, incredibly, was back playing football by September 2021.

“Both Brody and his family were heavily supported by Brainbow during this tough time.”

As well as the charity match, the day will include a BBQ, refreshments, social appearances from professional football players, a prize raffle, fun competitions, professional photos and much more.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WCFC-Kickathon.