Ely CAMRA prepare to host 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

PUBLISHED: 15:42 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 09 January 2020

The 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival takes place this month. Here are a few moments from the 2019 event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival takes place this month. Here are a few moments from the 2019 event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

More than 80 real ales will be on offer at the 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival, which takes place at The Maltings on Thursday 16, Friday 17 and Saturday 18 January.

There will also be "fringe" festivals going on in town at 3at3 in Three Cups Walk, The Prince Albert on Silver Street and the Drayman's Son on Fore Hill.

Tony Gimbert, of The Ely & District Branch of CAMRA who organise the festival, said: "We will be opening with a wide selection of real ales, ciders and wines, including 16 key kegs and 14 ciders.

"The range of real ales - milds, cask lagers, gluten free and vegan - includes some from new micro-breweries as well as beers from the north of England, the Midlands and East Anglia.

"So come along and try some of the best regional real ales on offer. Even if you think you don't like real ale, please come along and give it a try, we have something for everyone."

A full programme of drinks on offer will be available on the day, with a provisional 69 beers on hand. Both a first and second choice should be selected before arriving at the bar.

Ahead of the festival, organisers are asking anyone who can volunteer to get in touch.

Mr Gimbert added: "We are really looking forward to this year's festival and all the branch members have worked really hard to make it a success.

"We are always grateful for volunteer helpers to make the festival run smoothly. You do not need to be a CAMRA member to help out and you will be rewarded for your time and efforts.

"If you think that you may be able to help us by working at the festival, even if it's only for a short time then download the staffing form at www.elycamrabeerfest.com/volunteering and send on to Ian Gray, Staffing Officer on beervolunteerely@gmail.com."

The festival, which is for those aged 18 and over, will be open from 6-10pm Thursday, 10.30am to 10pm on Friday and 10.30am to 10pm on Saturday. No entry after 7pm.

Entry is free for card carrying CAMRA members and £2 for non members. The venue has disabled access. Hot food will be available Friday & Saturday.

For more information visit https://www.elycamrabeerfest.com or search ElyAndDistrictCamra on Facebook and @ElyBeerFestival on Twitter.

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he's released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

School closure in Littleport due to 'lack of heating'

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Soham 'gateway' plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Ely CAMRA prepare to host 11th Elysian Winter Beer Festival

