11a restaurant reopens post-lockdown with staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems

Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a. The team's newest member, who will head up the bar and restaurant team and service, is pictured. Picture: 11a Archant

Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a. The team's newest member, who will head up the bar and restaurant team and service, is pictured. Picture: 11a Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a. The team's newest member, who will head up the bar and restaurant team and service, is pictured. Picture: 11a

After three months of being closed, the restaurant team ‘softly’ reopened their doors on July 9 having implemented social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

David Toulson-Burke, owner of 11a on Forehill, said: “We ‘softly’ opened our doors last week with a view to ease back into the trading community of Ely after what has been and remains a difficult time for all.

“After applying safety processes, and trying not to be invasive, we are back with some changes.

Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a. The team's newest member, who will head up the bar and restaurant team and service, is pictured. Picture: 11a Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a. The team's newest member, who will head up the bar and restaurant team and service, is pictured. Picture: 11a

“With the challenges ahead, we have set our sights on working with local suppliers and supporting our local community at this difficult time.

MORE: 11a’s afternoon tea is a tasty seasonal take on the classic British tradition

“To do this, our sharing concepts have moved aside for our grill menu, all purchased locally, daily and cooked to order in house.

Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a. The team's newest member, who will head up the bar and restaurant team and service, is pictured. Picture: 11a Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a. The team's newest member, who will head up the bar and restaurant team and service, is pictured. Picture: 11a

“Our popular afternoon tea is also returning with a twist. On top of all that, we have created some new job roles too.

“Compliance implemented, support to our local traders and new employment created - we are delighted to be back.”