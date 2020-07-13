Advanced search

11a restaurant reopens post-lockdown with staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 July 2020

Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the new post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a.

PUBLISHED: 06:00 14 July 2020

Staff temperature checks, partition screens and recording systems are among the post-lockdown safety measures in place at Ely restaurant 11a.

After three months of being closed, the restaurant team ‘softly’ reopened their doors on July 9 having implemented social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

David Toulson-Burke, owner of 11a on Forehill, said: “We ‘softly’ opened our doors last week with a view to ease back into the trading community of Ely after what has been and remains a difficult time for all.

“After applying safety processes, and trying not to be invasive, we are back with some changes.

“With the challenges ahead, we have set our sights on working with local suppliers and supporting our local community at this difficult time.

“To do this, our sharing concepts have moved aside for our grill menu, all purchased locally, daily and cooked to order in house.

“Our popular afternoon tea is also returning with a twist. On top of all that, we have created some new job roles too.

“Compliance implemented, support to our local traders and new employment created - we are delighted to be back.”

