Waitress and firefighter among 11 new Cambs police officers
- Credit: POLICE
A waitress, firefighter and special needs teacher are among Cambridgeshire’s 11 new police recruits.
The new police officers passed out in front of proud family and friends on July 29 and will be deployed to stations across the force.
They have entered the force through the well-established two-year initial police learning and development programme (IPLDP).
The new recruits were presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean and Chief Superintendent Becky Tipping.
Welcoming the new recruits, Mr Dean said: “It is only right that holding such a privileged position as a warranted police officer brings with it accountability and responsibility, both on and off duty.
“However, the rewards of entering policing are in front of you.
“You are now in a position to make a difference and my strong advice is to go and do just that and be the best police officer you can be.”
The number of police officers across England and Wales is now at a 10-year high, with the total at more than 142,000.
This is reflected in Cambridgeshire where officer numbers are at an all-time high of just under 1,700.