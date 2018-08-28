Advanced search

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 February 2019

Proposed development at 62-64 Station Road, Haddenham. Take notice that application is being made by Horta Properties Ltd and Learig Ltd for planning permission to: ‘erection of up to 48 new dwellings, substation and associated infrastructure and works following demolition of all buildings and structures on site’.

Local planning authority address: East Cambridgeshire District Council, Nutholt Lane, Ely CB7 4EE. Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signed: Mr Matthew Hare. Date: 07.02.19. Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. “Owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. “Tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

