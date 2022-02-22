Video
101-year-old becomes new Camp Beagle patron
- Credit: Camp Beagle
A 101-year-old man who took a trip to the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton on February 12 has become the new patron.
Ron Green, from Hertfordshire, visited the camp for a second time yesterday (February 21) with the news.
A video of him meeting several individuals at the camp was posted on Camp Beagle’s Facebook page today (February 22).
In the video, Ron said: “To start with, I had no idea what was here, and when I found out I was so disgusted.”
Ron was given a warm welcome to the camp, and those present at the time were very happy with him becoming the new patron.
A spokesperson from Camp Beagle said: “Ron visited us here at Camp Beagle to give us the fantastic news.
“He stood beside us in unity. He’s a wonderful, kind, caring and compassionate man.
“What an inspirational patron and warrior for the beagles.
Most Read
- 1 Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport
- 2 Cambridgeshire school forced shut due to no running water on site
- 3 Viva 'never been busier' as new venue takes shape
- 4 9 of the best pubs in Cambridgeshire according to Tripadvisor
- 5 See any film at Cineworld Ely for just £3 on Saturday
- 6 'Everyone was so grateful' - drivers get fuel paid for by local company
- 7 Unlicensed driver, 42, caught on A14 with laundry bags full of cannabis
- 8 Pictures show vans and lorries ploughing through flooded Sutton Gault
- 9 Boris Johnson announces end of all Covid restrictions and free testing
- 10 7 Cambridgeshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
“He told us about his incredible history as a flight Sargeant throughout WWII and how he turned vegan last September (2021).”
They added: “Ron will stand with us until the end when we shut down MBR.”