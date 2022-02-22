Video

101-year-old Ron Green (pictured) visited Camp Beagle for the second time on February 21. He's now the new Camp Beagle patron. - Credit: Camp Beagle

A 101-year-old man who took a trip to the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton on February 12 has become the new patron.

Ron Green, from Hertfordshire, visited the camp for a second time yesterday (February 21) with the news.

A video of him meeting several individuals at the camp was posted on Camp Beagle’s Facebook page today (February 22).

In the video, Ron said: “To start with, I had no idea what was here, and when I found out I was so disgusted.”

Ron was given a warm welcome to the camp, and those present at the time were very happy with him becoming the new patron.

A spokesperson from Camp Beagle said: “Ron visited us here at Camp Beagle to give us the fantastic news.

“He stood beside us in unity. He’s a wonderful, kind, caring and compassionate man.

“What an inspirational patron and warrior for the beagles.

“He told us about his incredible history as a flight Sargeant throughout WWII and how he turned vegan last September (2021).”

They added: “Ron will stand with us until the end when we shut down MBR.”

Ron Green (pictured) was 'so disgusted' when he found out about MBR. He's pictured at Camp Beagle. - Credit: Camp Beagle



