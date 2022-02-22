News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
101-year-old becomes new Camp Beagle patron

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM February 22, 2022
101-year-old Ron Green (pictured) visited Camp Beagle for the second time on February 21.

101-year-old Ron Green (pictured) visited Camp Beagle for the second time on February 21. He's now the new Camp Beagle patron.

A 101-year-old man who took a trip to the animal rights Camp Beagle camp at Wyton on February 12 has become the new patron.

 

Ron Green, from Hertfordshire, visited the camp for a second time yesterday (February 21) with the news. 

A video of him meeting several individuals at the camp was posted on Camp Beagle’s Facebook page today (February 22). 

In the video, Ron said: “To start with, I had no idea what was here, and when I found out I was so disgusted.” 

Ron was given a warm welcome to the camp, and those present at the time were very happy with him becoming the new patron. 

A spokesperson from Camp Beagle said: “Ron visited us here at Camp Beagle to give us the fantastic news. 

“He stood beside us in unity. He’s a wonderful, kind, caring and compassionate man. 

“What an inspirational patron and warrior for the beagles. 

“He told us about his incredible history as a flight Sargeant throughout WWII and how he turned vegan last September (2021).” 

They added: “Ron will stand with us until the end when we shut down MBR.” 

Ron Green (pictured) was 'so disgusted' when he found out about MBR. He's pictured at Camp Beagle.

Ron Green (pictured) was 'so disgusted' when he found out about MBR. He's pictured at Camp Beagle. - Credit: Camp Beagle


