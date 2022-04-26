The 101-year-old took part in demonstrations for the Camp Beagle campaign. - Credit: Camp Beagle

Ron Green, a 101-year-old man, led demonstrations in Cambridge at the World Day for Laboratory Animals.

Green was supporting the Camp Beagle campaign, which protests against the use of Beagles in scientific experimentation and testing.

More specifically, the campaign is focussed on "freeing the MBR Beagles", MBR (Marshall BioResources) provides animals to laboratories for testing purposes.

Camp Beagle's website describes this as the "abuse and torture" of beagles.

MBR states on its website: "Marshall BioResources is dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare.

"We greatly respect and appreciate the role our animals continue to play in the development of life saving discoveries, medicines and treatments for humans and animals alike.

"Therefore, we believe our animals deserve the best possible treatment and care we can provide."

The organisation's website goes on to argue that their UK breeding facility is fully compliant with the Animals (Scientific Procedures) Act 1986

Amendment Regulations 2012, and the Directive 2010/63/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 22 September 2010 on the Protection of Animals Used for Scientific Purposes.

The World Day For Laboratory Animals takes place on April 24 every year, and was founded in 1979 by the National Anti-Vivisection Society.