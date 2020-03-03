Gallery

Work to build Cambridgeshire's first £100,000 homes gets underway

Work to build Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's first £100,000 homes is now underway at the Rayners Green development site in Fordham. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

Work to build Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's first £100,000 homes is now underway in Fordham.

The esteemed ⁦@MayorJPalmer⁩ at home behind the controls of an £80k digger breaking ground for very first of his £100k homes. So far 1700 have contacted combined authority about getting on the list for these freehold first homes pic.twitter.com/9cIrMKFjoq — john elworthy (@johnelworthy) March 3, 2020

Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, James Palmer, visited the Rayners Green housing development site this morning, where the first eight £100k homes will be completed before the end of 2020.

Mayor Palmer met with housebuilder Hill, who will build a development of 97 homes which will include several £100K homes as part of the housing mix.

Mayor James Palmer said: "The foundations have been laid, quite literally, for £100k homes as a model, but we are under no illusions that this only scratches the surface of meeting the demand in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for affordable ownership housing.

"We want to now press on with this scheme, and everyone in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can play their part by supporting it, because the need is everywhere and the need is urgent."

The £100k homes website www.100khomes.co.uk was launched at the start of February.

