Work to build Cambridgeshire's first £100,000 homes gets underway
PUBLISHED: 10:53 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 03 March 2020
Archant
Work to build Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's first £100,000 homes is now underway in Fordham.
Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, James Palmer, visited the Rayners Green housing development site this morning, where the first eight £100k homes will be completed before the end of 2020.
Mayor Palmer met with housebuilder Hill, who will build a development of 97 homes which will include several £100K homes as part of the housing mix.
Mayor James Palmer said: "The foundations have been laid, quite literally, for £100k homes as a model, but we are under no illusions that this only scratches the surface of meeting the demand in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough for affordable ownership housing.
"We want to now press on with this scheme, and everyone in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can play their part by supporting it, because the need is everywhere and the need is urgent."
The £100k homes website www.100khomes.co.uk was launched at the start of February.