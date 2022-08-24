A children's football team, the Henlow Hurricanes, with kit donated by Redrow. The housebuilder has launched a new fund to support more charities and community groups. - Credit: Redrow South Midlands

Community groups, charities and individuals around Ely have a chance to claim their share of a £10,000 community fund just launched by local housebuilder Redrow South Midlands.

Redrow, which is currently building several developments across Ely, is accepting applications for grants until September 23.

Suzanne Irons, Redrow sales director, said: “This year, we are doing things slightly differently – we would like groups to tell us exactly what they need.

“This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work.

“We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities or community groups to share their story with us, and tell us what they need so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across Ely and the surrounding areas.”

For details on how to apply, visit: redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-community-fund







