News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

£10,000 up for grabs for Ely community groups

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:52 AM August 24, 2022
A children's football team Redrow has previously financially supported

A children's football team, the Henlow Hurricanes, with kit donated by Redrow. The housebuilder has launched a new fund to support more charities and community groups. - Credit: Redrow South Midlands

Community groups, charities and individuals around Ely have a chance to claim their share of a £10,000 community fund just launched by local housebuilder Redrow South Midlands. 

Redrow, which is currently building several developments across Ely, is accepting applications for grants until September 23. 

Suzanne Irons, Redrow sales director, said: “This year, we are doing things slightly differently – we would like groups to tell us exactly what they need. 

“This way we will be able to give groups and charities the items they really need to continue their great work. 

“We’d like to invite volunteers at local charities or community groups to share their story with us, and tell us what they need so they can continue to do the thing they do best – supporting their community. 

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people across Ely and the surrounding areas.” 

For details on how to apply, visit: redrow.co.uk/south-midlands-community-fund 



Ely News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has released CCTV of people they would like to speak to

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

CCTV released after three people assaulted in city

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Haddenham Business Park, in Station Road, is up for sale for a guide price of £1.65 million.

Commercial Property

See around £1.65m business park that offers eight industrial units

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Concept drawing of new reservoir in the fens

New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Nicolas Betson, 49, was sentenced to nine months in prison on August 12 at Peterborough Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stalker jailed for terrifying campaign against ex-partner

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon