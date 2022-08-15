Russell & Bromley has donated 100 pairs of school shoes to Ely Foodbank. - Credit: Ely Foodbank

A footwear retailer has donated 100 pairs of school shoes to Ely Foodbank ahead of the new academic year starting next month (September).

Russell & Bromley donated the shoes to the foodbank via Home-Start Cambridgeshire.

Sizes range from 11 to three and include Start-Rite shoes, Geox trainers and various Russell & Bromley shoes.

A spokesperson said: “Do your children need new shoes in September and have you had an Ely Foodbank voucher within the past six months? If so, we might be able to help.

“To see if we can find a pair for your child, please email sophie@elyfoodbank.org.uk with your name, address and postcode, voucher number if you know it, and the size and gender required.

“We will do our utmost to find a match.”

They added: “A huge thanks to Home-Start Cambridgeshire, Russell & Bromley, and our distribution volunteers.”

After posting a message about the donation on social media, one person said “This is great, well done to all who donated.”