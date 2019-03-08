Police response to suspected hare courser in Cambridgeshire gets more than 100 'likes' on Twitter

Police tweeted these photos of a car they seized at Waterbeach belonging to suspected hare coursers. Picture; POLICE Archant

It is fair to conclude that a suspected hare courser came off worse after trying to shake off police inquiries into whether or not he had been hare coursing in East Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A roads policing unit from the Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire force had stopped the suspect courser at Waterbeach.

"The car showed no road tax or insurance," recorded the police via their Twitter account.

"We asked the occupant whether he'd been hare coursing, he was very clear he had not".

But in response to the hare courser's protestation that "you have no proof" police were adamant they had good grounds to remove the car anyway for having no tax or insurance.

You may also want to watch:

Just to rub salt into their wounds of the hare courser police tweeted: "We seized the car and left the occupants and their lurchers finding a train back to Reading!"

Twitter agreed with the police 'verdict' with more than 100 users 'liking' the post from the roads policing unit.

Over the last year police have handled 1,265 incidents of hare coursing across the county and say it is one of the biggest issues still facing rural communities.