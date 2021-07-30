10-year-old's sponsored hair cut for Little Princess Trust
- Credit: Gemma Couzens
A 10-year-old from Cambridgeshire has had 18 inches of hair cut off so it can be made into a wig for those who have lost their own hair through an illness.
Mia Couzens, from Soham, had her hair cut on Saturday (July 24) to raise money for the charity, Little Princess Trust.
Mia will be donating both her hair and the sponsorship money she raises to the charity.
Little Princess Trust specialises in providing free of charge real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair because of cancer treatment.
The wigs provided by individuals like Mia help young people to restore their confidence and identity.
Mia said: “I feel really happy about donating my hair.
“I’ll be helping others, and that feels really good.”
Mia’s mother, Gemma Couzens, has set up a JustGiving page, hoping the community will come together to help sponsor Mia.
Gemma said: “ I’m so proud of Mia for what she’s done.”
To sponsor Mia, visit her JustGiving page.