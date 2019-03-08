Advanced search

Spanish Academy announce new 10 week course for beginners to commence next month in Ely

PUBLISHED: 13:59 17 September 2019

Harriet Tuckett who is bringing more Spanish lessons to Ely. Picture; SPANISH ACADEM

Archant

After a successful term of Spanish lessons in Ely, the Spanish Academy is offering a new 10 week course for beginners, starting on Tuesday October 8 at the cathedral conference centre.

Academy owner Harriet Tuckett said: "I have had many requests for evening classes and therefore we are offering two slots for one hour lessons from - 5pm or 6pm. "Limited spaces are available so please contact us to book your place."

She said the course is ideal for beginners who have limited knowledge of the language wishing to brush up before a holiday "or maybe you are thinking about taking up a new hobby".

Harriett said: "It will cover topics such as ordering in a restaurant, asking for directions, shopping for clothes, visiting the market and much more. It is an easy to follow syllabus and classes are taught in a relaxed atmosphere and are rewarding and fun.

"We also offer online classes via Skype, which are proving to be very popular.

"Skype lessons can be arranged at a time and date to suit each student which is ideal if you have a busy work schedule and do not have the time to travel you can learn from the comfort of your own home!.

"We offer 10 week online courses. Prices and syllabus available upon request."

Harriet added: "We have recently had some fantastic GCSE and A level results from students who have been having extra coaching with us.

"We offer extra tuition and coaching for GCSE and A level Spanish examinations on a one to one basis online. "It is a great way of achieving at least one, if not two, grades higher."

For further information about any of our courses please email: info@spanacademy.co.uk or call: 07522504729

