Juvenile Goldfinch being fed which was sent in by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

We are launching a new feature in the Ely Standard to encourage our readers to send us their photographs.

We already know there is a huge pool of local talent out there and we would love to see the results. Our current theme is Autumn but we can accept images on any subject. Why not take a pic while you are out on your daily walk or just capture the wildlife in your own back garden.

Images need to be in jpeg format and you must include your full name and a brief description of the image you have taken. Photos could appear in the printed edition and online.

These photos were taken by readers of our sister title, The Hunts Post, but we would love to see pics from Ely Standard readers from around the East Cambridgeshire area.

Send your images to Ely Standard editor Debbie Davies at: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

Morning Glory image from Nick Boulding - Credit: NICK BOULDING

Sally Jex took this photo on her morning walk. - Credit: SALLY JEX















