Crowds in Cambridge as Hollywood superstar visits the city
- Credit: Josh Jensen/Wikimedia Commons
A Hollywood superstar caused enormous queues in Cambridge city centre today (Sunday, February 27).
Fans of The Godfather Part II, Meet the Fockers and Goodfellas gathered along Jesus Lane and Bridge Street to catch a glimpse of Robert De Niro.
The eight-time Academy Award nominee was in the city to speak at The Cambridge Union on Bridge Street.
De Niro, aged 78, was booked to speak at 1.30pm, but University of Cambridge students began turning up hours before doors opened at 12.30pm to secure their spot.
The talk was strictly open to Cambridge Union members only, with access on a first-come, first-served basis.
On social media, commenters said that they "Stan" the actor.
Gaab tweeted: "Robert De Niro saying he admires Cate [Blanchett] as an actress and uses her as an example of what makes an actor a great actor?
"We have decided to Stan the man."
Most Read
- 1 Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of others
- 2 Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport
- 3 Radio presenter who lost voice as brain tumour worsened returns to airwaves
- 4 Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack
- 5 Man arrested after nine men and four women found in lorry trailer on A14
- 6 School pitch plans bid to make 'important contribution' to city
- 7 Modern slavery crime boss operated from £450,000 Cambs home
- 8 Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire
- 9 Ely Cathedral lit in colours of Ukrainian flag after Russian invasion
- 10 Pictures show vans and lorries ploughing through flooded Sutton Gault
Chris wrote: "So the eldest has been lucky enough to get front-row seats for an afternoon with my hero, Robert De Niro, at Cambridge.
"Jealous doesn't come close."
But not everybody was impressed with the event.
Ellen tweeted: "The way the talk is exclusive and limited - the public can't attend!"
A Cambridge Union spokesperson said they were "delighted" when they named De Niro as their mystery guest.
A statement read: "We are delighted to announce that the mystery guest we have been teasing at this weekend is none other than the man himself, Robert DeNiro!
"We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome him to The Chamber this coming Sunday."
The Cambridge Union has hosted debates and talks featuring famous faces since it was founded in 1815.
The Dalai Lama, Pamela Anderson, Winston Churchill and Stephen Fry are among its long list of past speakers.
Upcoming Cambridge Union events include a debate following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is due to take place on Tuesday, March 1 at 7pm.
Bear Grylls will appear in The Chamber on Friday, March 4 at 6pm.