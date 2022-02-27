A Hollywood superstar caused enormous queues in Cambridge city centre today (Sunday, February 27).

Fans of The Godfather Part II, Meet the Fockers and Goodfellas gathered along Jesus Lane and Bridge Street to catch a glimpse of Robert De Niro.

The eight-time Academy Award nominee was in the city to speak at The Cambridge Union on Bridge Street.

De Niro, aged 78, was booked to speak at 1.30pm, but University of Cambridge students began turning up hours before doors opened at 12.30pm to secure their spot.

The talk was strictly open to Cambridge Union members only, with access on a first-come, first-served basis.

On social media, commenters said that they "Stan" the actor.

Gaab tweeted: "Robert De Niro saying he admires Cate [Blanchett] as an actress and uses her as an example of what makes an actor a great actor?

"We have decided to Stan the man."

Chris wrote: "So the eldest has been lucky enough to get front-row seats for an afternoon with my hero, Robert De Niro, at Cambridge.

"Jealous doesn't come close."

But not everybody was impressed with the event.

Ellen tweeted: "The way the talk is exclusive and limited - the public can't attend!"

A Cambridge Union spokesperson said they were "delighted" when they named De Niro as their mystery guest.

A statement read: "We are delighted to announce that the mystery guest we have been teasing at this weekend is none other than the man himself, Robert DeNiro!

"We are absolutely ecstatic to welcome him to The Chamber this coming Sunday."

The Cambridge Union has hosted debates and talks featuring famous faces since it was founded in 1815.

Bear Grylls, next Friday, in the Chamber! pic.twitter.com/0jGj9tMSYs — The Cambridge Union (@cambridgeunion) February 25, 2022

The Dalai Lama, Pamela Anderson, Winston Churchill and Stephen Fry are among its long list of past speakers.

Upcoming Cambridge Union events include a debate following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is due to take place on Tuesday, March 1 at 7pm.

Bear Grylls will appear in The Chamber on Friday, March 4 at 6pm.