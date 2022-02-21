Gallery
Look inside this £1.4million eco-home with vineyard for sale near Cambridge
- Credit: Cheffins
Nestled in the rolling East Anglian countryside is a stylish eco-home and working English vineyard, on the market for £1.4 million.
The "unique and rather special" home boasts six bedrooms and nearly 5,000sqft of accommodation, while its vineyard features more than 500 vines comprising five varieties of grape.
The house, named The Russetts, lies between Hempstead and Steeple Bumpstead in Essex, just 20 miles from Cambridge and a 15 minutes' drive from Saffron Walden.
It is on the market with Cheffins in Saffron Walden for £1,395,000.
A Cheffins spokesperson said: "This is a unique and rather special eco-concept home set in a stunning, rural location.
"The main residence offers accommodation approaching 5,000sqft and is set in its own stunning grounds of approximately 2.33 acres."
The home has eco-credentials, according to the estate agent, with 50cm thick triple glazing from Sweden, solar hot water heating and options for rainwater harvesting.
Its solar PV panels will provide a "generous income" for the future homeowner.
The vaulted lounge is described as a "magnificent reception room" which features a minstrels gallery and a timber staircase to the first floor.
An orangery features large windows which look out onto the garden.
The kitchen - also vaulted - features Velux skylights, a granite workspace and range cooker.
The kitchen sits next to a modest dining space.
There are five ground-floor bedrooms, one of which features an en-suite, and a ground-floor shared bathroom.
Upstairs, the minstrels gallery looks over the living room.
There is also a cinema room, a gym-studio and a master bedroom with en-suite which overlooks the estate.
Outside, the main garden is south-facing, decorated with timber posts and large sheets for alfresco entertaining.
Raised timber beds make for an eco-friendly kitchen garden.
Next to the vineyard lies an allotment area, together with a free-range chicken run.
The home sits back from the B1054 main road, just one mile from Hempstead's Blue Bell Inn - the alleged birthplace of infamous highwayman Dick Turpin.
For more information and pictures, visit the full Cheffins listing at: https://www.cheffins.co.uk/residential/property/6-bed-detached-house-with-vineyard-bumpstead-road-hempstead-cb10-52285