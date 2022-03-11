News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle >

Revealed: The most expensive streets in Ely and surrounding villages

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:07 PM March 11, 2022
Ely Cathedral (pictured) has been listed amongst the top 25 in Europe in 'Europe's 100 Best Cathedra

The streets surrounding Ely's historic Cathedral are some of the area's most expensive. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The most expensive streets in and around Ely have been revealed — and only two are in the city itself. 

Property Solvers analysed Land Registry data from 2016 onwards, ranking all transactions within the CB6 and CB7 postcodes that had three or more sales. 

They found that the priciest streets aren't exclusive to Ely itself, with Stuntney, Barway and Chettisham also making the list of the area's five most expensive addresses.  

With an average price of £700,714, pretty Egremont Street, with its appealing mix of period properties, was found to be the town's priciest road. The most substantial sale there to date was in 2018, when a six-bed detached house with south-facing gardens, outdoor pool and Cathedral views, changed hands for £1.11m. 

Egremont Street is Ely's most expensive address. 

Egremont Street is Ely's most expensive address. - Credit: Google Street View

Lower Road, Stuntney was next up, with an average sale price of £693,333. The village, which sits in an elevated position a little over a mile from Ely, is a sought after destination, and Lower Road, with its period houses and sizeable newbuilds, is the cream of the crop. 

Lower Road, Stuntney, is the second most expensive place to buy property in the CB6 and CB7 postcodes. 

Lower Road, Stuntney, is the second most expensive place to buy property in the CB6 and CB7 postcodes. - Credit: Google Street View

Prickwillow Road ranked third on the 'most expensive' list. Connecting Ely with the village of Prickwillow, it has an average price of £673,333. The street's most substantial property transaction took place last year, when a four-bed semi sold for £855,000. 

Prickwillow Road came third on the countdown of Ely's property hotspots. 

Prickwillow Road came third on the countdown of Ely's property hotspots. - Credit: Google Street View

In fourth place was the Barway postcode of CB7 5UB. Located about three miles south of Ely, this rural hotspot boasts an average price of £647,500, due in the main to Old Fordy Farm changing hands last year for £1.5m. The village is home to several listed buildings, including a medieval church which is now a private residence. 

The CB7 5UB postcode, which covers the main road through Barway, was the fourth most expensive. 

The CB7 5UB postcode, which covers the main road through Barway, was the fourth most expensive. - Credit: Google Street View

Most Read

  1. 1 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
  2. 2 Channel 5 documentary looks at Soham murder case 20 years on
  3. 3 Firefighters rescue motorists after car overturns near house on B1102 in Burwell
  1. 4 Recap: Oil spill, roadworks and helium balloon cause commuter delays
  2. 5 New business is risk worth taking for hairstylist Lily
  3. 6 Planning permission secured for major global manufacturing facility
  4. 7 CCTV appeal after phone allegedly stolen from customer in cafe
  5. 8 Statue for anti-slavery campaigner a 'no go' despite mixed views
  6. 9 Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after car overturns on B1102
  7. 10 7 Cambridgeshire villages which have been deserted and forgotten

Completing the property hotlist was The Hamlet, Chettisham, with an average price of £632,625. Many of The Hamlet's homes enjoy views across open fields, and the idyllic feel is enhanced by the village's historic church, St Michael and All Angels, which sits at the end of the road. 

The average property price in The Hamlet, Chettisham, since 2016 was £632,625. 

The average property price in The Hamlet, Chettisham, since 2016 was £632,625. - Credit: Google Street View

Ely News

Don't Miss

Traffic lights will be in place between the roundabout at Cineworld Ely and the roundabout of Wisbech Road, Littleport. 

Cambs Live News

Busy stretch of A10 at Ely to have one-way traffic system until April

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Humble Pig bar at Slade Paddock campsite Witcham

Planning | Updated

Couple hopes bar plans continue to be a hit with campers

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Alex, 23, becomes restaurant’s new head chef

Restaurant welcomes new head chef, 23-year-old Alex

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon