Revealed: The most expensive streets in Ely and surrounding villages
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The most expensive streets in and around Ely have been revealed — and only two are in the city itself.
Property Solvers analysed Land Registry data from 2016 onwards, ranking all transactions within the CB6 and CB7 postcodes that had three or more sales.
They found that the priciest streets aren't exclusive to Ely itself, with Stuntney, Barway and Chettisham also making the list of the area's five most expensive addresses.
With an average price of £700,714, pretty Egremont Street, with its appealing mix of period properties, was found to be the town's priciest road. The most substantial sale there to date was in 2018, when a six-bed detached house with south-facing gardens, outdoor pool and Cathedral views, changed hands for £1.11m.
Lower Road, Stuntney was next up, with an average sale price of £693,333. The village, which sits in an elevated position a little over a mile from Ely, is a sought after destination, and Lower Road, with its period houses and sizeable newbuilds, is the cream of the crop.
Prickwillow Road ranked third on the 'most expensive' list. Connecting Ely with the village of Prickwillow, it has an average price of £673,333. The street's most substantial property transaction took place last year, when a four-bed semi sold for £855,000.
In fourth place was the Barway postcode of CB7 5UB. Located about three miles south of Ely, this rural hotspot boasts an average price of £647,500, due in the main to Old Fordy Farm changing hands last year for £1.5m. The village is home to several listed buildings, including a medieval church which is now a private residence.
Completing the property hotlist was The Hamlet, Chettisham, with an average price of £632,625. Many of The Hamlet's homes enjoy views across open fields, and the idyllic feel is enhanced by the village's historic church, St Michael and All Angels, which sits at the end of the road.