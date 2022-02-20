Gallery

This modernist house was designed by David Thurlow and won a RIBA award in 1986. - Credit: Cheffins

Located just a stone's throw from King’s College in Cambridge is this tucked away £1.3million home which won a design award in 1986.

The RIBA Award-winning four-bedroom modernist house was designed by David Thurlow and is on the market with Cheffins at a guide price of £1,350,000.

“A unique and rather special opportunity to purchase a modernist detached residence situated in this newly available location close to the heart of Cambridge,” said a spokesperson for Cheffins.

The property boasts an interesting 80s-style interior. - Credit: Cheffins

“This modernist house was designed by David Thurlow and won a RIBA award in 1986.

“The property stands within its own established grounds at about 0.22 acre with detached garage and gravel driveway.”

A solid timber entrance door leads into an entrance hall with a tiled floor, recessed matwell, vaulted ceiling and a double glazed window.

Imagine the morning views through here! - Credit: Cheffins

The home features a cloakroom fitted with white suite comprising low level w.c., wash hand basin with mixer tap, coat recess with rail and shelving, tiled floor, radiator and a round window.

The sitting room features an open fireplace and shelving to chimney breast recess, raised tiled hearth, semi-sunken room with three gentle style steps.

It also features part vaulted ceilings, spot lamps, full height double glazed windows, further double glazed windows and twin double glazed doors leading out to the garden.

The home is luxurious and spacious. - Credit: Cheffins

The dining room has a tiled floor, open tread staircase rising to the first floor, full height double glazed windows and doors leading out to the garden, vaulted ceilings, radiator.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of solid wood fronted cabinets and drawers to base and eye level with tiled working surfaces with double bowl sink unit, fitted oven and hob with extractor fan above, tiled floor, double glazed windows overlooking the garden and a part vaulted ceiling.

Can you imagine making your dinner here? - Credit: Cheffins

Outside, the property stands comfortably within its own generous plot in all extending to 0.22 of an acre.

The property fronts Sylvester Road with a detached garage with covered parking to the front.

And relax! It features a spacious outdoor area. - Credit: Cheffins

The front garden features a paved pathway to the side with gated access leading to paved side garden.

The property is leasehold with an original tenure of 99 years from the September 29 1981. Copies of the lease are available upon request.

To read the full property description and to view more photographs, visit: www.cheffins.co.uk/residential/property/4-bed-sylvester-road-cambridge-cb3-54938