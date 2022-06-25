The next phase of the Cambridge North development will include 425 new homes, offices, labs and green spaces. - Credit: The Chesterton Partnership

Sustainable plans for the next phase of the Cambridge North development, including offices, labs, green spaces, and 425 new homes have been submitted.

The Chesterton Partnership has submitted plans to South Cambridgeshire District Council for approval following several years of conversations, workshops, consultations and community groups.

The development is within the former sidings land next to Cambridge North Railway Station, and is already home to a 217-bed Novotel that opened in May 2021.

One Cambridge Square with retail space on the ground floor and office space above is also due to open there in 2023.

The partnership says this next phase will provide 4,300 additional jobs with labs and offices, amenity uses, new public realm, and 425 new homes to support Cambridge's future.

There will also be green spaces to create a new and vibrant place accessible to all and, with sustainability at the heart of the plans, the aim is to improve health and wellbeing as well as minimising carbon emissions and waste through material improvements and energy efficient buildings.

CEO at Brookgate, Sven Topel, said: “The next phase of the regeneration of derelict land surrounding the new Cambridge North railway station will create a new community that will be enjoyed by those that live and work there, but also by visitors.”

Designed by award-winning architecture practices Acme and Make, the Cambridge North Scheme will bring up to 53,700sqm of new commercial space to the north of Cambridge.

5,353sqm of that will include flexible ground floor space that can host a variety of uses such as cafes, shops, bars, a creche, health uses and co-working and community spaces.

New public spaces such as Chesterton Gardens at the heart of the residential quarter, will create a neighbourhood courtyard including children’s play equipment, seating and extensive planting encouraging everyone to use the space.

A new civic space, Chesterton Square, will provide an active public space and supporting amenities for people to enjoy.

The planned homes respond to significant local needs and will provide a mixture of tenures with one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for sale.

There will also be shared ownership homes and affordable rent; 40% of the 155 homes for private sale will be designated as affordable housing.

Sven said: “The plans respond to a local need for high quality homes and workplaces and will provide a variety of leisure and community facilities and public open spaces.”

The laboratory, office and other workspaces will respond to a lack of good quality supply for employment space.

It is estimated that 4,300 additional jobs will be created once the scheme is fully operational and that an additional 2,020 construction roles will be required over a planned five-year construction period.

Cycle routes through the site will be expanded with a new route along Station Row, and plans include parking provision for 2,500 cycle spaces.

A ‘wild park’ of planting, with a pond habitat will also be available meaning the proposals will see a significant 86 per cent net gain in biodiversity across the site and will involve planting in excess of 350 new trees.

“This development will create a sustainable, bio-diverse and inclusive community that responds to climate change and environmental challenges,” said Sven.

Once complete, the new neighbourhood will enhance economic, social and environmental wellbeing for those that live and work at Cambridge North and the local and regional neighbourhood.

The proposals include highly-sustainable and energy efficient buildings utilising on-site renewable energy, providing a route to net zero carbon and each commercial building will target an energy performance certificate A and BREEAM outstanding ratings.