Look inside this £1.4m 1980s mansion complete with stables in Soham
Sat in approximately 12 acres of east Cambridgeshire land is this impressive 1980s mega mansion, complete with stables for 30 horses.
Located on Hasse Road in Soham, the seven-bedroom mock Tudor 1980s home – which includes 150 cherry and lime trees – is up for sale at £1.4million.
Cheffins in Ely is advertising the stunning property which was built for its current owner in the 80s to “indulge in a passion of racing, training and horse heath, wellbeing and management”.
A spokesperson for Cheffins said: “It [the home] is set in landscaped gardens and equestrian facilities with stabling for approximately 30 horses, a private gallop and paddocks.”
The equestrian complex, located to the north of the house, has 30 stables built of brick and tile with tack and storage facilities and hay storage above.
Feed hatches to individual stables allows for easy management.
A modern kitchen includes an oil-fired Rayburn and is fitted with a range of limed oak units and complimentary granite work surfaces.
There is an indoor swimming pool – but it is unfortunately “not in use”.
There is a rear lobby and plant room adjacent to the pool room with a woodchip boiler and water storage tank, supplemented by traditional oil.
Key features:
- Substantial Detached House
- Extensive Versatile Accommodation
- 4 Reception Rooms
- 5 Bedrooms (Master Bedroom with Ensuite & Dressing Room) & 3
- 2 Family Bathrooms
- Landscaped Gardens
- Paddocks, Stabling for 30 Horses
- Approximately 12 Acres (STS)
- Triple Garage
According to Cheffins, the gardens surrounding the house have been landscaped and planted with trees, a variety of shrubs and themed areas approached via brick weaved paths.
They added: “There is a kidney shape ornamental pond surrounded by decking and a bamboo garden.
“There is an ornamental pond complete with stepping stones inlaid with Chinese script overlooked by a summerhouse and decking.
“There is a greenhouse and further pond, pergola and kitchen area with raised beds and orchards.
“To the east side are the two post and rail fenced paddocks, whilst to the north side is a horse walker sheltered by mature Leylandii hedge and further area for the expansion of stables or additional small paddock.
“The grounds are surrounded by a sand-based gallop extending to approximately half a mile.”
Complete with seven bedrooms and three bathrooms, the full ad for this stunning home can be viewed at: www.cheffins.co.uk/residential/property/7-bed-detached-hasse-road-soham-cb7-57622