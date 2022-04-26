Gallery

This seven-bedroom home on Hasse Road in Soham is on the market for £1,400,000. - Credit: Cheffins

Sat in approximately 12 acres of east Cambridgeshire land is this impressive 1980s mega mansion, complete with stables for 30 horses.

Located on Hasse Road in Soham, the seven-bedroom mock Tudor 1980s home – which includes 150 cherry and lime trees – is up for sale at £1.4million.

Large entrance gates at the property in Soham. - Credit: Cheffins

Cheffins in Ely is advertising the stunning property which was built for its current owner in the 80s to “indulge in a passion of racing, training and horse heath, wellbeing and management”.

A spokesperson for Cheffins said: “It [the home] is set in landscaped gardens and equestrian facilities with stabling for approximately 30 horses, a private gallop and paddocks.”

Complete with stables for 30 horses. - Credit: Cheffins

The equestrian complex, located to the north of the house, has 30 stables built of brick and tile with tack and storage facilities and hay storage above.

Feed hatches to individual stables allows for easy management.

A modern kitchen includes an oil-fired Rayburn and is fitted with a range of limed oak units and complimentary granite work surfaces.

Inside the luxury looking kitchen! - Credit: Cheffins

Could you transform this living room? - Credit: Cheffins

There is an indoor swimming pool – but it is unfortunately “not in use”.

There is a rear lobby and plant room adjacent to the pool room with a woodchip boiler and water storage tank, supplemented by traditional oil.

The large grounds surrounding the home on Hasse Road in Soham. - Credit: Cheffins

Key features:

Substantial Detached House

Extensive Versatile Accommodation

4 Reception Rooms

5 Bedrooms (Master Bedroom with Ensuite & Dressing Room) & 3

2 Family Bathrooms

Landscaped Gardens

Paddocks, Stabling for 30 Horses

Approximately 12 Acres (STS)

Triple Garage

According to Cheffins, the gardens surrounding the house have been landscaped and planted with trees, a variety of shrubs and themed areas approached via brick weaved paths.

They added: “There is a kidney shape ornamental pond surrounded by decking and a bamboo garden.

Green-fingered home-hunters will love this property! - Credit: Cheffins

“There is an ornamental pond complete with stepping stones inlaid with Chinese script overlooked by a summerhouse and decking.

“There is a greenhouse and further pond, pergola and kitchen area with raised beds and orchards.

The garden complete with a green house. - Credit: Cheffins

“To the east side are the two post and rail fenced paddocks, whilst to the north side is a horse walker sheltered by mature Leylandii hedge and further area for the expansion of stables or additional small paddock.

“The grounds are surrounded by a sand-based gallop extending to approximately half a mile.”

Birds-eye view of the property plan. - Credit: Cheffins

Complete with seven bedrooms and three bathrooms, the full ad for this stunning home can be viewed at: www.cheffins.co.uk/residential/property/7-bed-detached-hasse-road-soham-cb7-57622