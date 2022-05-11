News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Detached home in tranquil riverside setting on sale for £750,000

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:56 AM May 11, 2022
Updated: 12:20 PM May 11, 2022
There are fine river views from the Prickwillow property.

There are fine river views from the Prickwillow property.

This highly individual property is situated in a peaceful location in the village of Prickwillow, overlooking the River Lark. 

Set in mature gardens of approximately a third of an acre, its ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, shower room, 37ft x 15ft open plan living space, separate study/fourth bedroom and modern kitchen. 

The Prickwillow property's open plan living room is flooded with natural light.

The open plan living room is flooded with natural light.

The Prickwillow property's kitchen is fitted with a range of painted units with oak work surfaces and underfloor heating.  

The kitchen is fitted with a range of painted units with oak work surfaces and underfloor heating.

On the first floor there is a large landing/study area, four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There are fine views of the river from the Prickwillow property's principal bedroom.

There are fine views of the river from the principal bedroom.

Outside there is an extensive driveway, two large single garages and beautiful mature gardens adjoining the river bank. 

Mature gardens, interspersed with numerous trees and planting, are enclosed by a grassed bank leading onto the River Lark.

Mature gardens, interspersed with numerous trees and planting, are enclosed by a grassed bank leading onto the River Lark.

An extensive terrace adjoins the back of the house.

An extensive terrace adjoins the back of the house.

Prickwilow is a mainly residential village situated about three miles from the historic cathedral city of Ely.

The unique property has plenty of character. 

The unique property has plenty of character.

The main A10 road network at Ely provides access to Cambridge, which in turn links with the A14 and M11 motorway to London. Ely's mainline railway also connects the city to Cambridge and London.  

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Street, Prickwillow

£750,000

Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk

