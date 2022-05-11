Gallery
Detached home in tranquil riverside setting on sale for £750,000
- Credit: Cheffins
This highly individual property is situated in a peaceful location in the village of Prickwillow, overlooking the River Lark.
Set in mature gardens of approximately a third of an acre, its ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, shower room, 37ft x 15ft open plan living space, separate study/fourth bedroom and modern kitchen.
On the first floor there is a large landing/study area, four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside there is an extensive driveway, two large single garages and beautiful mature gardens adjoining the river bank.
Prickwilow is a mainly residential village situated about three miles from the historic cathedral city of Ely.
The main A10 road network at Ely provides access to Cambridge, which in turn links with the A14 and M11 motorway to London. Ely's mainline railway also connects the city to Cambridge and London.
PROPERTY FACTS
Most Read
- 1 Father one foot from death after A142 crash urges call for action
- 2 Combined Authority in freefall: how on earth did we get to this?
- 3 Princess Anne to visit Cambridgeshire next week
- 4 ‘We are delighted’ - school receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating in all areas
- 5 Family taking part in skydive to support The Ectopic Pregnancy Trust
- 6 Councillors mark the ‘eventual erection’ of new 30mph signs in village
- 7 Visit Ely announces series of fun-packed events ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
- 8 Take a look around Cambridgeshire venue ready to make history
- 9 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree arrives at Ely Cathedral
- 10 7 of the best Turkish restaurants in Cambs according to Tripadvisor
Main Street, Prickwillow
£750,000
Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk