Detached home in tranquil riverside setting on sale for £750,000

Published: 11:56 AM May 11, 2022

There are fine river views from the Prickwillow property. - Credit: Cheffins

This highly individual property is situated in a peaceful location in the village of Prickwillow, overlooking the River Lark.

Set in mature gardens of approximately a third of an acre, its ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall, shower room, 37ft x 15ft open plan living space, separate study/fourth bedroom and modern kitchen.

The open plan living room is flooded with natural light. - Credit: Cheffins

The kitchen is fitted with a range of painted units with oak work surfaces and underfloor heating. - Credit: Cheffins

On the first floor there is a large landing/study area, four double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There are fine views of the river from the principal bedroom. - Credit: Cheffins

Outside there is an extensive driveway, two large single garages and beautiful mature gardens adjoining the river bank.

Mature gardens, interspersed with numerous trees and planting, are enclosed by a grassed bank leading onto the River Lark. - Credit: Cheffins

An extensive terrace adjoins the back of the house. - Credit: Cheffins

Prickwilow is a mainly residential village situated about three miles from the historic cathedral city of Ely.

The unique property has plenty of character. - Credit: Cheffins

The main A10 road network at Ely provides access to Cambridge, which in turn links with the A14 and M11 motorway to London. Ely's mainline railway also connects the city to Cambridge and London.

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Street, Prickwillow

£750,000

Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk