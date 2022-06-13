See inside this stunning new development with Ely Cathedral views
- Credit: Cheffins
This private development of five spacious new townhouses is situated within a prime city centre location in the heart of Ely.
The three-storey properties enjoy outstanding views of Ely Cathedral, and close proximity to the mainline railway station, popular riverside area and parks.
Features of the houses include four double bedrooms – two of which have their own en suites – an open plan living space, an enclosed rear garden and covered parking that doubles as a sun terrace.
While the high-spec homes have the same layout, there is a slight difference in room sizes and views from each property.
These images are of no,7, which is one of the end terraces. These homes have an asking price of £825,000, while the three others are on the market for £800,000.
PROPERTY FACTS
Three Cups Walk, Ely
£800,000-£825,000
Cheffins, 01223 214214, www.cheffins.co.uk