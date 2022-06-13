News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this stunning new development with Ely Cathedral views

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 9:55 AM June 13, 2022
The properties are ideally placed for all of Ely's amenities.

The properties are ideally placed for all of Ely's amenities. - Credit: Cheffins

This private development of five spacious new townhouses is situated within a prime city centre location in the heart of Ely.

The three-storey properties enjoy outstanding views of Ely Cathedral, and close proximity to the mainline railway station, popular riverside area and parks.

The John Lewis kitchens offer a range of units and drawers with quartz work surfaces. 

The John Lewis kitchens offer a range of units and drawers with quartz work surfaces. - Credit: Cheffins

The open plan living/kitchen/dining rooms have Porcelanosa tiled floors with underfloor heating.

The open plan living/kitchen/dining rooms have Porcelanosa tiled floors with underfloor heating. - Credit: Cheffins

Features of the houses include four double bedrooms – two of which have their own en suites – an open plan living space, an enclosed rear garden and covered parking that doubles as a sun terrace. 

The first floor landings are bright and airy.

The first floor landings are bright and airy. - Credit: Cheffins

The Ely properties have four spacious double bedrooms.

The properties have four spacious double bedrooms. - Credit: Cheffins

There is a stylish shower room on the second floor.

There is a stylish shower room on the second floor. - Credit: Cheffins

While the high-spec homes have the same layout, there is a slight difference in room sizes and views from each property.  

These images are of no,7, which is one of the end terraces. These homes have an asking price of £825,000, while the three others are on the market for £800,000. 

The Ely Cathedral views have to be seen to be believed. 

The Ely Cathedral views have to be seen to be believed. - Credit: Cheffins

PROPERTY FACTS 

Three Cups Walk, Ely

Most Read

  1. 1 Bins crisis caused by 'perfect storm'
  2. 2 Woman dies following crash on A1303
  3. 3 Pride tweet pastor wins discrimination claim
  1. 4 9 questions answered about G's Open Farm Sunday
  2. 5 Villagers to oppose farmer's festival and events plan
  3. 6 Vibrant ‘pop-up’ feel promised for city food and leisure hub  
  4. 7 £60,000 fines after raw sewage kills 2,400 fish 
  5. 8 Families flock in their thousands for G's Open Farm Sunday
  6. 9 Motorists face delays as village barrier works due to begin
  7. 10 Mayor Johnson: 'When the going gets tough I’m not the sort to walk away’ 

£800,000-£825,000

Cheffins, 01223 214214, www.cheffins.co.uk

Hot Properties
Ely News

Don't Miss

The two smiling outside the cathedral.

Ely Cathedral | Gallery

PICTURED: Pixie Lott marries Oliver Cheshire at Ely Cathedral

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Ross Taylor plans festival site

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Corkers Crisps boss plans to become festivals impresario  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sabro's food takeaway to launch at The Fountain Soham

Food and Drink

'High quality' street food takeaway ready for launch

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon