See inside this Grade II listed former pub with self-contained annexe
Believed to date from 1723, this stunning pub conversion is located on Little Downham's pretty Main Street.
The Grade II listed Old Fox and Hounds comes complete with its own annexe, plus a wealth of period features including inglenook fireplaces, exposed beams and timber floors.
The accommodation extends to an impressive 3,206 sq ft, with three reception rooms, a cellar, a kitchen/breakfast room, four double bedrooms and a self-contained annexe.
With its kitchen/sitting room, bedroom and shower room, the annexe is ideal for dependent relatives, independent teenagers or for letting purposes.
There is off street parking, together with a delightful walled garden to the rear, which also provides access to both the detached timber home office and the annexe.
Little Downham, with its shops, pubs and school, lies approximately two miles north of Ely and 17 miles from Cambridge.
PROPERTY FACTS
Little Downham
Guide price: £775,000
David Clark & Company, 01353 665020, www.clarkhomes.co.uk