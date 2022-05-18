News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
See inside this Grade II listed former pub with self-contained annexe

Jane Howdle

Published: 4:08 PM May 18, 2022
Updated: 4:14 PM May 18, 2022
The Little Downham property has a guide price of £775,000.

The Little Downham property has a guide price of £775,000.

Believed to date from 1723, this stunning pub conversion is located on Little Downham's pretty Main Street.

This galleried landing overlooks the reception hall. 

This galleried landing overlooks the reception hall.

The walled garden includes an ornamental pond, a detached home office, a shed and a hot tub. 

The walled garden includes an ornamental pond, a detached home office, a shed and a hot tub.

The Grade II listed Old Fox and Hounds comes complete with its own annexe, plus a wealth of period features including inglenook fireplaces, exposed beams and timber floors.

A stand out feature of the reception hall is this brick fireplace with multi-fuel stove.

A stand out feature of the reception hall is this brick fireplace with multi-fuel stove, reclaimed from a former railway signal box.

The dual aspect sitting room has exposed beams and a magnificent inglenook fireplace. 

The dual aspect sitting room has exposed beams and a magnificent inglenook fireplace.

The accommodation extends to an impressive 3,206 sq ft, with three reception rooms, a cellar, a kitchen/breakfast room, four double bedrooms and a self-contained annexe.

With its kitchen/sitting room, bedroom and shower room, the annexe is ideal for dependent relatives, independent teenagers or for letting purposes.

The kitchen has an exposed brick floor and hand crafted base and wall cabinets. 

The kitchen has an exposed brick floor and hand crafted base and wall cabinets.

There is off street parking, together with a delightful walled garden to the rear, which also provides access to both the detached timber home office and the annexe.

The walled garden includes paved and brick terracing and an area of lawn.

The walled garden includes paved and brick terracing and an area of lawn.

Little Downham, with its shops, pubs and school, lies approximately two miles north of Ely and 17 miles from Cambridge.

PROPERTY FACTS

Little Downham

Guide price: £775,000

David Clark & Company, 01353 665020, www.clarkhomes.co.uk

