See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire
- Credit: Cheffins
Believed to date back to the 1600s, this former ferryman's cottage was once owned by a pair of famous actors.
Leonard Sachs, star of TV's The Good Old Days and Eleanor Summerfield, who was best known for her theatre work, bought the Wilburton property as a holiday home in 1962.
They visited regularly with their two sons, Toby and Robin, the latter of whom played Ethan Rayne in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Situated right on the banks of the Old West River, a short stroll from the Twentypence Marina, this former pub has an asking price of £575,000.
Ground floor accommodation comprises of a lobby, kitchen/dining room, lounge, garden room, two double bedrooms (one with en suite) and a family bathroom.
On the first floor there are two further bedrooms, one connecting to an additional room which could be used as an occasional fifth bedroom or work room.
There is also an annexe, which consists of a bathroom, lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and a number of store rooms.
Outside there is an extensive driveway, a range of outbuildings and a modern garage measuring 37ft x 19ft.
There are gardens of around an acre surrounding the property, together with approximately four acres of riverside grassland.
Wilburton has a range of village amenities and is conveniently situated two miles from the larger village of Haddenham and six miles from the Cathedral city of Ely. Cambridge is 11 miles to the south, with excellent access to London.
PROPERTY FACT
Twentypence Road, Wilburton
£575,000
Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk