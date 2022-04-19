News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle >

See inside this former pub once owned by celebrities in east Cambridgeshire

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 4:21 PM April 19, 2022
Its Old West River setting means the Wilburton property benefits from fishing and mooring rights.

Its Old West River setting means the Wilburton property benefits from fishing and mooring rights. - Credit: Cheffins

Believed to date back to the 1600s, this former ferryman's cottage was once owned by a pair of famous actors. 

Leonard Sachs, star of TV's The Good Old Days and Eleanor Summerfield, who was best known for her theatre work, bought the Wilburton property as a holiday home in 1962. 

They visited regularly with their two sons, Toby and Robin, the latter of whom played Ethan Rayne in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The former ferryman's cottage is just six miles from Ely. 

The former ferryman's cottage is just six miles from Ely. - Credit: Cheffins

Situated right on the banks of the Old West River, a short stroll from the Twentypence Marina, this former pub has an asking price of £575,000.

Ground floor accommodation comprises of a lobby, kitchen/dining room, lounge, garden room, two double bedrooms (one with en suite) and a family bathroom.

Features of the kitchen include a double sink, a large walk-in pantry style cupboard and French doors to the rear garden. 

Features of the kitchen include a double sink, a large walk-in pantry style cupboard and French doors to the rear garden. - Credit: Cheffins

The lounge has a brick fireplace, feature exposed timbers and a double glazed window overlooking the river.

The lounge has a brick fireplace, feature exposed timbers and a double glazed window overlooking the river. - Credit: Cheffins

On the first floor there are two further bedrooms, one connecting to an additional room which could be used as an occasional fifth bedroom or work room.

There is also an annexe, which consists of a bathroom, lounge, kitchen, two bedrooms and a number of store rooms.

Bonus features of the Wilburton property include a separate two-bed annexe and a 37ft garage. 

Bonus features include a separate two-bed annexe and a 37ft garage. - Credit: Cheffins

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist aged in his 20s killed in crash on A142
  2. 2 ‘Life threatening threats, extortion’ as travellers wreak havoc
  3. 3 Another motorcyclist involved in serious crash on A142 in Soham
  1. 4 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
  2. 5 Film crew to produce TV advert for LloydsPharmacy near Ely
  3. 6 Village road to close again despite latest upgrade
  4. 7 Ely goes for an 'all things bright and beautiful' look
  5. 8 Maundy Money, jam factory, baby's death and Mepal missiles
  6. 9 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'
  7. 10 Cottenham pub still open after garden fire

Outside there is an extensive driveway, a range of outbuildings and a modern garage measuring 37ft x 19ft.

There are gardens of around an acre surrounding the property, together with approximately four acres of riverside grassland.

The Wilburton property's outside space includes about five acres of garden and riverside grassland.

The outside space includes about five acres of garden and riverside grassland. - Credit: Cheffins

Wilburton has a range of village amenities and is conveniently situated two miles from the larger village of Haddenham and six miles from the Cathedral city of Ely. Cambridge is 11 miles to the south, with excellent access to London. 

The Wilburton property enjoys stunning views of surrounding countryside. 

The Wilburton property enjoys stunning views of surrounding countryside. - Credit: Cheffins

PROPERTY FACT

Twentypence Road, Wilburton

£575,000

Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk

Hot Properties
Wilburton News

Don't Miss

Dunstan Street fence that planners say must go

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A police incident has closed the A14 eastbound at Cambridge, with queues in both directions

Cambs Live News | Updated

Recap: A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
13-year-old Tyler Rayner launched TJs Washes at his home in Mepal on March 12.

Gallery

Entrepreneur Tyler, 13, ‘extremely happy’ with new car washing business

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the Ely property.

Hot Properties | Gallery

Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon