News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

See inside this £1.7m country house with its own lake near Ely

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:33 PM May 19, 2022
Pond View has a guide price of £1,775,000.

Pond View has a guide price of £1,775,000. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Set in around 7.5 acres of grounds in the small village of Barway, this huge modern home comes complete with its own ponds and lake. 

The idyllic grounds are just three miles south of Ely.

The idyllic grounds are just three miles south of Ely. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Built in 2020, Pond View offers almost 6,000 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors.

The vast gardens are believed to cover 7.5 acres.

The vast gardens are believed to cover 7.5 acres. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Private electric gates open to a large driveway, while the vast gardens offer ample space to keep a pony or practice fishing.

The Cambridgeshire property's entrance hall houses this impressive oak staircase.

The entrance hall houses this impressive oak staircase. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

The accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall with central staircase, a 35ft kitchen/diner/family room, and a games room with a second kitchen that could potentially be converted into annexe accommodation. 

The kitchen has two integrated dishwashers, two built-in ovens and a built-in eye level coffee machine.

The kitchen has two integrated dishwashers, two built-in ovens, a built-in eye level coffee machine and space for an American sized fridge. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

The kitchen is extremely well equipped with a large central island incorporating the induction hob and wine cooler, while the the sitting room  has an inglenook style fireplace with multi-fuel stove and bifold doors leading to the garden.

The sitting room has an inglenook style fireplace. 

The sitting room has an inglenook style fireplace. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Also on the ground floor is a utility room and cloakroom, rear lobby, shower room and double integral garage.

Upstairs there is an impressive galleried landing with glass fronted balcony and six bedrooms, three of which have their own en suite and walk-in wardrobe. The fourth bedroom has Jack and Jill use of the family bathroom and there are two further bedrooms. 

There is a glass fronted balcony off the first floor landing.

There is a glass fronted balcony off the first floor landing. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Double doors lead to the glass fronted balcony, positioned over the patio and offering glimpses towards the ponds and lake.

Double doors lead to the glass fronted balcony, positioned over the patio and offering glimpses towards the ponds and lake. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Most Read

  1. 1 Inside the £165,000 luxury river boat for sale in the Fens
  2. 2 Princess Anne unveils new 'national treasure' Jubilee table in Ely
  3. 3 See inside this Grade II listed former pub with self-contained annexe
  1. 4 Villagers can be proud says school head as Ofsted gives thumbs up
  2. 5 Weekend closure for A142 for bridge works between Ely and Chatteris
  3. 6 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral in honour of The Queen
  4. 7 Three brass instruments worth £20k stolen from church
  5. 8 7 great places to get a bottomless brunch in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 'Energy and hope' on the agenda for new Ely mayor
  7. 10 Coach shocked as girls football idea goes from strength to strength

Formal lawns flank the south and east elevations, with an ornamental fish pond and patio with timber pergola providing a great space to entertain al fresco or position the hot tub!

There is ample parking space on the Barway property's driveway.

There is ample parking space on the driveway. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Barway is situated three miles south of the historic cathedral city of Ely, and about 15 miles from Cambridge. 

The lake is a spectacular feature of the grounds.

The lake is a spectacular feature of the grounds. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

PROPERTY FACTS

Pond View, Barway Road, Barway, Ely

Guide price: £1,775,000

Pocock & Shaw, 01638 668 284, www.pocock.co.uk

Hot Properties
Ely News

Don't Miss

A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

Cambs Live News

Boys, 13 and 17 killed in horror BMW crash near A47 in Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Brothers Luke (17) and Lewis (13) Smith were killed in a crash near Peterborough on Saturday (May 14).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to brothers, 13 and 17, killed in horror BMW crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Proposed barn homes in Little Downham

Housing News

'Normally unacceptable' barn demolition wins green light

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The motorbike was 'speeding over 100mph' near Ely.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Motorcyclist caught ‘speeding over 100mph’ past police near Ely

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon