Gallery
See inside this £1.7m country house with its own lake near Ely
- Credit: Pocock & Shaw
Set in around 7.5 acres of grounds in the small village of Barway, this huge modern home comes complete with its own ponds and lake.
Built in 2020, Pond View offers almost 6,000 sq ft of living space arranged over two floors.
Private electric gates open to a large driveway, while the vast gardens offer ample space to keep a pony or practice fishing.
The accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall with central staircase, a 35ft kitchen/diner/family room, and a games room with a second kitchen that could potentially be converted into annexe accommodation.
The kitchen is extremely well equipped with a large central island incorporating the induction hob and wine cooler, while the the sitting room has an inglenook style fireplace with multi-fuel stove and bifold doors leading to the garden.
Also on the ground floor is a utility room and cloakroom, rear lobby, shower room and double integral garage.
Upstairs there is an impressive galleried landing with glass fronted balcony and six bedrooms, three of which have their own en suite and walk-in wardrobe. The fourth bedroom has Jack and Jill use of the family bathroom and there are two further bedrooms.
Most Read
- 1 Inside the £165,000 luxury river boat for sale in the Fens
- 2 Princess Anne unveils new 'national treasure' Jubilee table in Ely
- 3 See inside this Grade II listed former pub with self-contained annexe
- 4 Villagers can be proud says school head as Ofsted gives thumbs up
- 5 Weekend closure for A142 for bridge works between Ely and Chatteris
- 6 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral in honour of The Queen
- 7 Three brass instruments worth £20k stolen from church
- 8 7 great places to get a bottomless brunch in Cambridgeshire
- 9 'Energy and hope' on the agenda for new Ely mayor
- 10 Coach shocked as girls football idea goes from strength to strength
Formal lawns flank the south and east elevations, with an ornamental fish pond and patio with timber pergola providing a great space to entertain al fresco or position the hot tub!
Barway is situated three miles south of the historic cathedral city of Ely, and about 15 miles from Cambridge.
PROPERTY FACTS
Pond View, Barway Road, Barway, Ely
Guide price: £1,775,000
Pocock & Shaw, 01638 668 284, www.pocock.co.uk