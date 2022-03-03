See inside this stunning £740,000 townhouse with Ely Cathedral views
- Credit: Cheffins
This handsome architect designed townhouse comes with an unexpected bonus out back: a separate garage with en suite studio.
One of just six homes built as a flagship development by Palace Green Homes, it enjoys views of both Ely Cathedral and the King's School playing fields.
Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen/diner and utility room.
There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a principal bedroom with en suite shower room on the second floor.
There is also a garden and double garage with studio and en suite above.
The historic Cathedral city of Ely is home to an excellent selection of schools and a fine range of shopping and leisure facilities.
The A10 at Ely provides access to Cambridge, which in turn links with the A14 and M11 motorway to London.
PROPERTY FACTS
Kings Row, Barton Road, Ely
£740,000
Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk