News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle >

See inside this stunning £740,000 townhouse with Ely Cathedral views

Logo Icon

Property Reporter

Published: 2:47 PM March 3, 2022
Kings Row is situated on Barton Road, giving easy access to Ely's many amenities, including the mainline railway station. 

Kings Row is situated on Barton Road, giving easy access to Ely's many amenities. - Credit: Cheffins

This handsome architect designed townhouse comes with an unexpected bonus out back: a separate garage with en suite studio. 

The property enjoys stunning views of Ely Cathedral. 

The property enjoys stunning views of Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Cheffins

One of just six homes built as a flagship development by Palace Green Homes, it enjoys views of both Ely Cathedral and the King's School playing fields. 

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen/diner and utility room.

The Ely property's 14ft lounge overlooks the King's School playing fields. 

The 14ft lounge overlooks the King's School playing fields. - Credit: Cheffins

Features of the Ely property's kitchen/diner include quartz work surfaces and karndean flooring.

Features of the 20ft kitchen/diner include quartz work surfaces and karndean flooring. - Credit: Cheffins

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a principal bedroom with en suite shower room on the second floor.

There is also a garden and double garage with studio and en suite above. 

The Ely property's fully enclosed garden has a path leading to the rear of the garage.

The fully enclosed garden has a path leading to the rear of the garage. - Credit: Cheffins

The studio above the garage would be an ideal space for working from home or as teenager/dependent relative accommodation.

The studio above the garage would be an ideal space for working from home or as teenager/dependent relative accommodation. - Credit: Cheffins

The historic Cathedral city of Ely is home to an excellent selection of schools and a fine range of shopping and leisure facilities. 

The A10 at Ely provides access to Cambridge, which in turn links with the A14 and M11 motorway to London. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Busy stretch of A142 in Ely set for five-night closure
  2. 2 Two stolen campervans worth £110k found by police in east Cambridgeshire
  3. 3 Entrepreneur launches bid to bring lifeline to Ukraine
  1. 4 Updates as almost 500 homes hit by power cut in east Cambridgeshire
  2. 5 Couple paint house blue and yellow to support friends in Ukraine
  3. 6 Major delays on A10 Ely road
  4. 7 Sainsbury's cafe escapes closure threat
  5. 8 Council agrees enough is enough and trees can go
  6. 9 Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack
  7. 10 Bar manager role like 'a night out' for retiring Judith

PROPERTY FACTS

Kings Row, Barton Road, Ely

£740,000

Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk

Hot Properties
Ely News

Don't Miss

Police have closed the A142 Soham bypass tonight (February 28). 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Police close A142 Soham bypass after ‘hellish’ crash in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's r

Cambridgeshire County Council | Special Report

Bullying councillor left staff in tears and affected mental health of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A142 at Soham this morning (Thursday February 24).

Cambs Live News

Three-vehicle crash on A142 at Soham

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The A10 Ely Road, Stretham will be closed both ways to all vehicles between February 28- March 6.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Week-long closure for stretch of A10 in east Cambridgeshire

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon