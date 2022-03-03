See inside this stunning £740,000 townhouse with Ely Cathedral views

Kings Row is situated on Barton Road, giving easy access to Ely's many amenities. - Credit: Cheffins

This handsome architect designed townhouse comes with an unexpected bonus out back: a separate garage with en suite studio.

The property enjoys stunning views of Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Cheffins

One of just six homes built as a flagship development by Palace Green Homes, it enjoys views of both Ely Cathedral and the King's School playing fields.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, kitchen/diner and utility room.

The 14ft lounge overlooks the King's School playing fields. - Credit: Cheffins

Features of the 20ft kitchen/diner include quartz work surfaces and karndean flooring. - Credit: Cheffins

There are three bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, plus a principal bedroom with en suite shower room on the second floor.

There is also a garden and double garage with studio and en suite above.

The fully enclosed garden has a path leading to the rear of the garage. - Credit: Cheffins

The studio above the garage would be an ideal space for working from home or as teenager/dependent relative accommodation. - Credit: Cheffins

The historic Cathedral city of Ely is home to an excellent selection of schools and a fine range of shopping and leisure facilities.

The A10 at Ely provides access to Cambridge, which in turn links with the A14 and M11 motorway to London.

PROPERTY FACTS

Kings Row, Barton Road, Ely

£740,000

Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk