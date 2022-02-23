Promotion

Skylark are proud of their refreshed garden furniture showrooms. - Credit: Skylark

A garden furniture store that opened five years ago has been given a facelift after the owner admitted it was “showing its age”.

Edward Gowler says he is now an even prouder owner of Skylark Garden Centre’s extensively refurbished Garden Furniture Showroom.

“The department has existed for nearly five years and was showing its age towards the end of last year,” he said.

“We decided something had to be done to revitalise the tired sales space.”

In November work began with the installation of new plasterboard, improved LED lighting, a fresh coat of white paint and flooring to match the existing surfaces in the rest of the garden centre.

“Plus, there is now a floor to ceiling glazed window so the new department can be viewed from the car park,” said Mr Gowler.

“Visitors are now welcome to look around the department, see the new furniture ranges for 2022 and speak to any of our knowledgeable staff.”

He added: “The whole area was getting tired; we knew it needed some TLC…. we are really happy with how it has turned out and we can’t wait to see people enjoying the space.”

Furniture ranges include wood and rattan in various colours and styles, many of which are at special prices.

“We also offer free local delivery, assembly and rubbish removal once it has been put together making buying your garden furniture and stress-free addition to the garden,” said Mr Gowler.

Skylark Garden Centre is at Manea Road, Wimblington, March, Cambs, PE15 0PE

Skylark Garden Centre is a family run, independent garden centre established in 2003.

It is open daily Monday to Saturday 9am – 6pm and Sundays 10am – 4pm.

Café Skylark adjacent to the garden centre is open every day serving seasonal specials, all day breakfasts, freshly brewed tea and barista coffee plus handmade cakes and sandwiches.

Skylark has a full programme of events for 2022, and is available on the company’s website or on their Facebook page.

And in recent times they’ve opened Skylark lakes with three lakes spanning the complex, offering carp fishing including some nice Old English Carp, Mirror Carp, Ghost Carp and Common Carp including a few heavily scaled Mirror Carp.