Revealed: Cambridgeshire's most popular postcodes
- Credit: Google Street View
Cambridgeshire's most popular postcodes have been revealed – and Ely has come out on top.
Purplebricks based its rankings on the number of viewings seen on its website during March, with CB6, CB24, CB23, CB7 and CB1 making up the top five.
We found out more about these Cambridgeshire hotspots...
1. CB6
Home to the western side of Ely and villages including Sutton, Witchford and Littleport, CB6 is the most popular Cambs postcode among Purplebricks users.
According to Rightmove, the average sale price in CB6 over the last year was £332,887; homes in the more affluent areas sold for considerably more, however, including a handful of £800,000-plus transactions, the most significant of which was an £895,000 sale in Little Downham.
2. CB24
Immediately south of CB6 with the River Great Ouse flanking its northern edge, this Cambridge postcode covers villages including Longstanton, Cottenham and Willingham.
Rightmove reports an average sale price of £400,990 over the last year, with the majority of these being detached properties. The most substantial sale during this period was of a five-bed house in the village of Impington, which sold for £1,410,050 last September.
3. CB23
Running along the western edge of Cambridge city centre, from Girton to Grantchester, CB23 has been dubbed Cambridgeshire's most desirable postcode. Its mix of more affordable newbuild homes in Cambourne and often pricier period properties in the likes of Hardwick and Madingley – all with plenty of countryside close at hand – means it has something to suit most tastes and budgets.
While the average price over the last year stands at £372,922, there have been several huge transactions here over the years, including a £3.8m sale in Barton in 2019.
4. CB7
The eastern half of Ely is the main event in a postcode that also covers Fordham, Isleham, Wickham, Soham and Prickwillow.
Sales in the Cathedral city tend to be the most expensive, while the bulk of the more affordable homes are in Soham. The current average across CB7 over the last year is £330,535.
5. CB1
It's no surprise that this central Cambridge postcode is the most expensive on the list, with an average sale price of £535,059 over the last year.
Most sales in the area – which includes Cherry Hinton and the village of Teversham – were of terraced houses, which averaged £495,530.