Revealed: The cheapest places to live in and around Ely

The most affordable addresses in the Ely area have been revealed, and only one is in the city centre.

Using Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 – excluding retirement properties and addresses with fewer than three transactions – we can reveal the most inexpensive parts of Ely to call home.

Located off Soham's Station Road, with an average price of £111,143, is Cedar Court. Residents within this purpose-built development of one and two-bed flats benefit from allocated parking spaces and close proximity to all of Soham's amenities.

Main Street, Littleport is the second most affordable address, with an average price of £111,800. All the property sales on this bustling retail strip since June 2016 have been of flats above shops.

Next up, with an average of £116,921, is Manor Place, Littleport. This purpose-built scheme of one and two-bed flats is located off Hempfield Road, with properties arranged around a private parking area.

In fourth place is Granby Street, Littleport with an average sale price of £117,123. With the library at one end of the street and Spice Lounge Indian takeaway at the other, residents of these flats and terraced houses aren't short on amenities.

The final street to make the list of affordable hotspots is Holly Walk – and it's actually in Ely! Located east of the cemetery, off Prickwillow Road, the flats and houses on this quiet street have an average price of £124,167.

