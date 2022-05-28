News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > Lifestyle > Property

Gallery

This Grade II listed Georgian home in Ely could be yours for £575,000

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:23 AM May 28, 2022
St Mary's Street is ideally placed for all of Ely's amenities. 

St Mary's Street is ideally placed for all of Ely's amenities. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Ely's stunning cathedral and waterfront are just a short stroll from this historic home, which is in one of the city's most sought after locations. 

The garden is a particular feature of the Ely property, and is mostly laid to lawn. 

The garden is a particular feature of the property, and is mostly laid to lawn. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Lovingly refurbished to a superior standard throughout, the charming St Mary's Street home retains many original features, including architectural mouldings, sash windows and an artisan mural.

The property also features Turkish limestone flooring, heritage paintwork and several vintage fireplaces, including a unique late 18th century oven.

There are full height built-in cupboards on either side of the cast iron range. 

There are full height built-in cupboards on either side of the cast iron range. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

The front door opens into this characterful reception room, with its secondary glazed sash window. 

The front door opens into this characterful reception room, with its secondary glazed sash window. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

The multiple ground floor living spaces include a single storey former wash house overlooking the garden, the perfect home office for remote working.

The galley kitchen blends contemporary and traditional design with bespoke fitted units, African teak surfaces and a double butler sink. 

The Ely property's kitchen is fitted with a matching range of wall and base units.

The kitchen is fitted with a matching range of wall and base units, with roll edge wood worksurfaces. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Upstairs, the bright bedrooms are complimented by a stylish bathroom with his and hers vanity unit and elegant free-standing, claw-foot bathtub.

A stand out feature of the Ely property's family bathroom is the roll top bath with claw and ball feet. 

A stand out feature of the family bathroom is the roll top bath with claw and ball feet. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

The secluded garden is well established with mature planting and fruit trees, benefitting from a soft lawn and patio perfect for summer barbecues.

There is a soft bark area and a raised bed at the bottom of the garden.

There is a soft bark area and a raised bed at the bottom of the garden. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Most Read

  1. 1 Back garden log cabin needs permission says council
  2. 2 Preschool 'special in people's hearts' to close after more than 30 years
  3. 3 BMX star, 11, hopes world debut can lead to Olympics dream
  1. 4 Daughter pays tribute to model engineer who 'tried his hand at anything'
  2. 5 Change of plan for A142 Mepal bridge works as July closures announced
  3. 6 ‘It’s sadly coming to a natural end’ - restaurant to close its doors by August
  4. 7 ‘Inspirational’ teacher, Esmeralda, honoured in national teaching awards
  5. 8 21st century agreement on future of 17th century pub
  6. 9 Platinum Jubilee: The Queen's visits to Cambridgeshire in pictures
  7. 10 New bid for housing thwarted by Great Crested Newts

PROPERTY FACTS

St Mary's Street, Ely

Guide price: £575,000

Pocock & Shaw, 01353 668091, www.pocock.co.uk

Hot Properties
Ely News

Don't Miss

Google Maps image of Ely Road, with houses and trees either side.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Pedestrian struck on Ely Road in Littleport

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt could be starting a new job in Cambridge.

Celebrity | Video

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt ‘to work at restaurant in Cambridgeshire’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A vacant unit with glass windows and metal pillars.

Food and Drink

Mexican restaurant to open inside former Frankie & Benny's in Ely

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of Victoria Street, with houses either side.

Cambridgeshire Highways

Littleport 'hit and run' on Victoria Street

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon