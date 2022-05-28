Gallery
This Grade II listed Georgian home in Ely could be yours for £575,000
- Credit: Pocock & Shaw
Ely's stunning cathedral and waterfront are just a short stroll from this historic home, which is in one of the city's most sought after locations.
Lovingly refurbished to a superior standard throughout, the charming St Mary's Street home retains many original features, including architectural mouldings, sash windows and an artisan mural.
The property also features Turkish limestone flooring, heritage paintwork and several vintage fireplaces, including a unique late 18th century oven.
The multiple ground floor living spaces include a single storey former wash house overlooking the garden, the perfect home office for remote working.
The galley kitchen blends contemporary and traditional design with bespoke fitted units, African teak surfaces and a double butler sink.
Upstairs, the bright bedrooms are complimented by a stylish bathroom with his and hers vanity unit and elegant free-standing, claw-foot bathtub.
The secluded garden is well established with mature planting and fruit trees, benefitting from a soft lawn and patio perfect for summer barbecues.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Mary's Street, Ely
Guide price: £575,000
Pocock & Shaw, 01353 668091, www.pocock.co.uk