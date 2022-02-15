Gallery

This stunning five-bedroom home in Shepreth, south Cambridgeshire, is on the market with Cheffins at a guide price of £1,750,000. - Credit: Cheffins

Tucked away in a small south Cambridgeshire village is a stunning five-bedroom modern home on the market for over £1.7million.

The “fine example of modernist architecture” sits on the High Street of Shepreth, a tiny civil parish between the city of Cambridge and Royston.

Boasting around 4900sqft of accommodation, the stunning pad is on the market with Cheffins in Cambridge at a guide price of £1,750,000.

The futuristic modern-style kitchen. - Credit: Cheffins

A spokesperson for Cheffins said: “The house is a fine example of modernist architecture finished to an exceptional standard with a wealth of attractive features.

“It has large versatile accommodation extending to about 4900sqft occupying an attractive position close to the centre of this well served south Cambridgeshire village with a railway station.”

The finer details begin at the entrance door which sports a brushed stainless bar handle, leading into open plan kitchen, dining or sitting room with a feature stainless and glazed staircase.

The stunning feature staircase to the first floor. - Credit: Cheffins

It features a high-quality German kitchen with Corian working surfaces and a generous range of handle-less soft close cupboards and drawers.

The living room boasts a glazed sliding door, a range of inset downlighters, colour changing lighting and double-glazed sliding doors to the side leading out to the garden.

Sliding doors to the garden. - Credit: Cheffins

On the first floor is a spacious landing with feature vaulted ceilings, glazed balustrades, under floor heating and a double-glazed window to the front.

Wow! What a room with a view. - Credit: Cheffins

The bedroom suite features a walk-in dressing room with a vaulted ceiling, ceiling with inset downlighters, fitted hanging rail, storage shelving, mirror and underfloor heating.

One of the two bathrooms has a free-standing bath, tiled shower cubicle, glazed screen, hand wash basin with storage drawers below, mirrored splashbacks, dual flush w.c., under floor heating, extractor fan and a double-glazed and frosted window.

And relax! Bath time never looked better. - Credit: Cheffins

Outside the property sits in its own delightful established plot with a driveway to front with paviours leading to front door and gated access to rear garden.

The front gardens are principally laid to lawn with a tree and a range of shrubs.

The stunning five-bedroom home from the garden. - Credit: Cheffins

The rear garden with fencing, mature trees, shrubs, paved patio area and side pathway with space for bin and air source heat pumps.

For more information and pictures, visit the full Cheffins listing at: www.cheffins.co.uk/residential/property/5-bed-high-street-shepreth-sg8-55731