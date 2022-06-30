A period home in Pound Lane, Isleham is on the market for a guide price of £600,000. - Credit: Morris Armitage

A period home described to have “outstanding charm and character” is on the market in an East Cambridgeshire village.

The family property, in Pound Lane, Isleham boasts four bedrooms and has been improved by the current owners.

“(It is) a stunning and stylishly presented four-bedroom detached period property offering outstanding charm and character,” said estate agent Morris Armitage.

A period home in Pound Lane, Isleham is on the market for a guide price of £600,000 and described to have "outstanding charm and character". - Credit: Morris Armitage

“This home has been updated and improved by the current owners and attention to detail is visible throughout.”

As well as a dining and sitting room, the house, valued at a guide price of £600,000, includes a vaulted ceiling in the living room, a refitted kitchen and a walk-in dressing room.

Inside the entrance porch is oak flooring, leading to the dining room which features a gas-fired boiler, hot water cylinder and radiator.

Other areas that the property includes are a sitting room featuring a brick fireplace, a refitted kitchen, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. - Credit: Morris Armitage

The sitting room showcases a brick fireplace housing a multi-fuel burning stove, plus an inner hall leading into the kitchen and breakfast room which is 5.69m x 3.02m in size.

“(The kitchen is) fitted with a range of base storage units with wood block working surfaces over, built in pantry cupboard, space for range oven, fridge/freezer, inset butler style sink unit and quarry tiled flooring,” said Morris Armitage.

“The living room is a stunning room with engineered oak flooring, vaulted ceiling, freestanding multi-fuel burning stove.

“French style doors leading to the rear garden, with a window to the rear with sliding patio doors to the side.”

A bedroom/study area can be found downstairs, alongside a refitted bathroom with a suite consisting of a raised freestanding bath with floor-standing mixer tap, wash hand basin and tiled flooring.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite on top of three other bedrooms and a family bathroom.

“Outside the front is gravel frontage accessed via a gated entrance, bordered in part by mature hedging, timber-built wood store with gated access to the side of the property and to the rear garden,” Morris Armitage said.

The property in Isleham includes a rear garden, which boasts a seating area. - Credit: Morris Armitage

“To the rear, there is a stunning garden predominantly laid to lawn with a water feature/fountain and bordered by mature plants/shrubs.

“There is an extensive decked seating area with a fishpond, sunken paved seating/patio area with timber pergola over and a further seating area to the rear of the garden.

A period home in Pound Lane, Isleham is on the market for a guide price of £600,000 and featured an expansive rear garden. - Credit: Morris Armitage

To view the property, visit: https://www.morrisarmitage.co.uk/property/pound-lane-isleham-ely/.