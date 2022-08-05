A two-bedroom home in Main Street, Pymoor is up for sale for a guide price of £365,000. - Credit: David Lee Estate Agents

A “contemporary, bespoke and stylish” village home that was recently built is on the market near Ely.

The two-bedroom property, which has been up for sale for around a month, sits in Main Street, Pymoor and is already growing in popularity.

An open plan entrance to the living room is included, as well as two double bedrooms on the first floor.

“Everything has been done to an incredibly high standard and is a rarity for a two-bedroom property,” Anna Smith, of David Lee estate agents, said.

“It sold within two to three days the first time we started to market once it was built, however the buyer had to drop out due to personal circumstances.”

An oak porch canopy and lounge alongside glazed oak internal doors feature inside the property, which has a guide price of £365,000.

The home boasts an open plan ground floor, housing a German-style kitchen including a large island.

Occupants can move from ground to first floor using an oak glass staircase, while downstairs has a utility room, cloakroom and a toilet.

“Upstairs is two double bedrooms and a family bathroom,” said Ms Smith.

“It’s a contemporary, bespoke and stylish vibe.”

The bathroom includes a separate bath, shower and toilet amid a home that features Italian white porcelain floor tiles and a walk-in pantry.

Ms Smith has seen many viewings of the property, which was under construction around two years ago, since it returned to the market.

“We have had a strong amount of interest and viewings despite it being the summer holidays, which is usually a quiet period,” she said.

“It’s been popular especially with people outside of the local area and those looking for something more bespoke.”

From first-time buyers to couples and young families, the property is thought to appeal to a wider audience.

Ms Smith added: “I think a lot of people outside Cambridgeshire looking to move within the area are after a more rural, village feel looking to escape from chaotic, populated cities with high living costs.”

For more details on the home, call Ms Smith on 01353 886009 or email: AnnaSmith@davidlee.co.uk.