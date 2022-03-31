News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Edwardian detached house with direct river access for sale for £450,000

Jane Howdle

Published: 10:36 AM March 31, 2022
The property is located on Mill Lane, Fordham.

The property is located on Mill Lane, Fordham. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

This picture perfect Edwardian home lies within one of the finest roads in the sought after village of Fordham. 

There are idyllic views of the River Snail from the bottom of the Fordham property's garden.

There are idyllic views of the River Snail from the bottom of the garden. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Sitting half way down Mill Lane, the double bay fronted property is set back from the road behind a neat privet hedge. 

Downstairs there is a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, sun room and bathroom. To the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a WC.

Features of the sitting room include a bay fronted sash window. 

Features of the sitting room include a bay fronted sash window. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Adjacent to the property is a narrow driveway measuring about 6ft 8in (2.1m), which in turn leads to a timber garage with double doors.

The 164ft (50m) rear garden is a particular feature of the property. A terraced patio leads to an area of lawn with a gravelled bed to one side and shaped bed to the other, with a variety of perennials and shrubs.

The garden is one of the Fordham property's main selling points. 

The garden is one of the property's main selling points. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

A bridge then leads over a pond to a further lawned area with a variety of shrubs and trees. The final section leads to the River Snail, with a fine willow tree and other species including laurel.  

This bridge leads down to the River Snail. 

This bridge leads down to the River Snail. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

The Fordham property's rear garden is 164ft long. 

The rear garden is 164ft long. - Credit: Pocock & Shaw

Ideally located between Ely and Newmarket, Fordham offers a good range of facilities including a highly regarded primary school, pubs, shops and a church. It is also well placed for access to the A14 dual carriageway to both Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds. 

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Lane, Fordham

£450,000

Pocock & Shaw, 01353 668091, www.pocock.co.uk

