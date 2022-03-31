Edwardian detached house with direct river access for sale for £450,000
- Credit: Pocock & Shaw
This picture perfect Edwardian home lies within one of the finest roads in the sought after village of Fordham.
Sitting half way down Mill Lane, the double bay fronted property is set back from the road behind a neat privet hedge.
Downstairs there is a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, sun room and bathroom. To the first floor there are three double bedrooms and a WC.
Adjacent to the property is a narrow driveway measuring about 6ft 8in (2.1m), which in turn leads to a timber garage with double doors.
The 164ft (50m) rear garden is a particular feature of the property. A terraced patio leads to an area of lawn with a gravelled bed to one side and shaped bed to the other, with a variety of perennials and shrubs.
A bridge then leads over a pond to a further lawned area with a variety of shrubs and trees. The final section leads to the River Snail, with a fine willow tree and other species including laurel.
Ideally located between Ely and Newmarket, Fordham offers a good range of facilities including a highly regarded primary school, pubs, shops and a church. It is also well placed for access to the A14 dual carriageway to both Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds.
Most Read
- 1 Slavery boss who exploited vulnerable teenage girls found dead in jail
- 2 Man found guilty of killing his baby daughter
- 3 Builder duped businesses in asbestos licence lie across Cambridgeshire
- 4 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Cambridgeshire
- 5 Primary school retains ‘good’ rating in all areas from Ofsted
- 6 Unlicensed shotgun and two rifles seized at home near Soham
- 7 Mother found guilty of baby cruelty gave birth to second daughter in prison
- 8 Ely East becomes drugs hotspot for East Cambs over three years
- 9 Driver rushed to hospital after smashing into house in Fordham
- 10 Ian Huntley: Who is the Soham murderer and where is he now?
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Lane, Fordham
£450,000
Pocock & Shaw, 01353 668091, www.pocock.co.uk