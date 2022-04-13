Gallery
Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely
- Credit: Cheffins
Situated near the river in the heart of Ely's old town, this unique Grade II listed period home boasts a wealth of character features.
Believed to date from the 1640s, the accommodation offers versatile family living over three floors.
It comprises a sizeable ground floor entrance hall, sitting room with original inglenook fireplace, dining room, kitchen and cloakroom.
There are two first floor bedrooms – one with its own en suite – a family bathroom and spacious landings. On the third floor there are two further bedrooms, one with en suite.
To the rear there is a fully enclosed, sunny courtyard garden (approximately 37ft/11m wide) which offers an excellent al fresco dining area. There is also a garage.
The property fronts onto Waterside, a stone's throw from the River Great Ouse, Ely Marina and riverside walks, one of which leads to the railway station.
PROPERTY FACTS
Waterside, Ely
£695,000
Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk