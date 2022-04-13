News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely

Jane Howdle

Published: 2:48 PM April 13, 2022
It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the Ely property.

It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the property.

Situated near the river in the heart of Ely's old town, this unique Grade II listed period home boasts a wealth of character features. 

Ely's Three Crowns pub was converted into a residential property many years ago. 

The Three Crowns pub was converted into a residential property many years ago.

Ely town centre and cathedral are close at hand. 

Ely town centre and cathedral are close at hand.

Believed to date from the 1640s, the accommodation offers versatile family living over three floors. 

It comprises a sizeable ground floor entrance hall, sitting room with original inglenook fireplace, dining room, kitchen and cloakroom. 

An original oak staircase leads to the first floor at the Ely property.

An original oak staircase leads to the first floor.

Features of the Ely property's sitting room include an original inglenook fireplace, plus a log-burning stove.

Features of the sitting room include an original inglenook fireplace and paved hearth, plus a log-burning stove.

The Ely property's dining room boasts flagstone flooring and a feature fireplace

The dining room boasts flagstone flooring and a feature fireplace

There are two first floor bedrooms – one with its own en suite – a family bathroom and spacious landings. On the third floor there are two further bedrooms, one with en suite. 

One of two double bedrooms on the first floor of the Ely property. 

One of two double bedrooms on the first floor.

This loft bedrooms is packed with character. 

This loft bedrooms is packed with character.

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. 

There is a family bathroom on the first floor.

To the rear there is a fully enclosed, sunny courtyard garden (approximately 37ft/11m wide) which offers an excellent al fresco dining area. There is also a garage.

The Ely property's garden is predominantly hard landscaped with raised beds, paving and decked areas. 

The garden is predominantly hard landscaped with raised beds, paving and decked areas.

The property fronts onto Waterside, a stone's throw from the River Great Ouse, Ely Marina and riverside walks, one of which leads to the railway station.

The market square, city centre and Ely Cathedral are within close proximity of the Waterside property.

The market square, city centre and Ely Cathedral are within close proximity of the Waterside property.

PROPERTY FACTS 

Waterside, Ely

£695,000

Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk

