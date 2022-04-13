Gallery

It's thought that Oliver Cromwell was elected Thomas Parsons Charity governor on the site of the property. - Credit: Cheffins

Situated near the river in the heart of Ely's old town, this unique Grade II listed period home boasts a wealth of character features.

The Three Crowns pub was converted into a residential property many years ago. - Credit: Cheffins

Ely town centre and cathedral are close at hand. - Credit: Steven Kessack/Cheffins

Believed to date from the 1640s, the accommodation offers versatile family living over three floors.

It comprises a sizeable ground floor entrance hall, sitting room with original inglenook fireplace, dining room, kitchen and cloakroom.

An original oak staircase leads to the first floor. - Credit: Cheffins

Features of the sitting room include an original inglenook fireplace and paved hearth, plus a log-burning stove. - Credit: Cheffins

The dining room boasts flagstone flooring and a feature fireplace - Credit: Cheffins

There are two first floor bedrooms – one with its own en suite – a family bathroom and spacious landings. On the third floor there are two further bedrooms, one with en suite.

One of two double bedrooms on the first floor. - Credit: Cheffins

This loft bedrooms is packed with character. - Credit: Cheffins

There is a family bathroom on the first floor. - Credit: Cheffins

To the rear there is a fully enclosed, sunny courtyard garden (approximately 37ft/11m wide) which offers an excellent al fresco dining area. There is also a garage.

The garden is predominantly hard landscaped with raised beds, paving and decked areas. - Credit: Cheffins

The property fronts onto Waterside, a stone's throw from the River Great Ouse, Ely Marina and riverside walks, one of which leads to the railway station.

The market square, city centre and Ely Cathedral are within close proximity of the Waterside property. - Credit: Steven Kessack/Cheffins

PROPERTY FACTS

Waterside, Ely

£695,000

Cheffins, 01353 654900, www.cheffins.co.uk